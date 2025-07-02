Snapchat lights up billboards, urging brands to rethink Gen Z reach

New Delhi: Snapchat has launched an out-of-home (OOH) campaign across major Indian cities, encouraging advertisers to reconsider how they engage with Gen Z audiences.

With bold yellow billboards featuring headlines such as “DON’T CRY OVER POOR ENGAGEMENT. SNAP OUT OF IT.” and “GEN Z’S ATTENTION IS ON SNAPCHAT. BE THE CENTRE OF IT.”, the platform is presenting itself as a channel commonly used to reach younger audiences.

The creative development of the campaign was led by Toaster INSEA, Snapchat’s agency of record.

The campaign, titled It’s Time to Advertise on Snapchat, has been designed to directly address marketing and media agencies, with billboards strategically placed near leading brand offices. A digital extension of the campaign is expected to go live from July 10.

"'It's Time to Advertise on Snapchat' campaign shows our commitment to helping brands connect with India's Gen Z, who are shaping culture and the economy. The campaign is simple, straight forward, fun and really gets straight to the point on how to engage with this cohort. It’s a friendly nudge to rethink the old way of doing things and explore Snapchat that presents multi ad formats that are winning attention,” said Ankit Goyle, Head of Marketing, Snapchat, India.

According to the company, India has a Gen Z population of 377 million, with Snapchat reaching over 250 million monthly active users in the country.

The campaign highlights the platform’s focus on features such as augmented reality (AR) lenses, creator-led content, and multi-format storytelling, tools it believes are increasingly relevant in capturing Gen Z engagement.