Siddharth Mahadevan revives Dad Shankar's iconic 'Breathless' for Tirupati Edible Oils

New Delhi: VML India, WPP’s leading marketing transformation company, launches a festive campaign for Tirupati Edible Oils by NK Proteins.

For the campaign, VML reimagined Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’, now with a rendition sung by his son Siddharth Mahadevan.

With festive seasons coming up all over the country, none of them are complete without a never-ending carousel of snacks, meals and desserts, and with that, indulgence comes hand in hand with guilt. The hesitation before reaching for that extra samosa or jalebi usually stems from health concerns, turning festive cheer into a moment of self-restraint.

This is where Tirupati Edible Oils by NK Proteins steps in with the promise to make every festival happy and healthy. Fortified with essential vitamins and nutrients, it makes every treat lighter, healthier, and guilt-free so you can enjoy your festive favourites without being guilty.

To bring alive this message, VML reimagined the iconic ‘Breathless’ song through a new rendition by Siddharth Mahadevan, son of the legendary Shankar Mahadevan. The fast-paced, high-energy track takes the audience on a non-stop gourmet trail that leaves them breathless in a guilt-free and healthy way.

Shaileen Patel, General Manager - Business Development & Marcom, NK Proteins, said, “At NK Proteins, we believe festivals are moments of joy, togetherness, and indulgence — with food at the heart of every celebration. But even in the festive rush, health should never take a back seat. Tirupati Edible Oils strikes the perfect balance. Fortified with essential vitamins and nutrients, our oils ensure that festive favourites remain not just delicious, but also lighter and guilt-free. Festivals offer a powerful opportunity to connect with families when they are most emotionally engaged, and this campaign captures that spirit beautifully. By reimagining ‘Breathless’, we’re celebrating the joy of non-stop festive feasting, made healthier with Tirupati. After all, Har Tyohar Healthy Happy, Jab Tel Ho Tirupati. This film brings that promise to life with emotion, energy, and authenticity.”

Babita Baruah, CEO - VML India said, “At VML, we value partnerships rooted in trust and shared purpose. Our association with NK Proteins on the festive campaign of Tirupati Edible Oils is a perfect example of that. Together, we’ve crafted a story that celebrates family, food and wellbeing — a creative idea that connects emotionally and encourages healthier celebrations.”

The film ‘Breathless’ has been rolled out to mark the start of the festive season.

