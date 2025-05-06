Shah Rukh Khan brings fantasy to life in Sunfeast Dark Fantasy's latest campaign

New Delhi: Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has introduced its new brand initiative, ‘Fantasy Zaroori Hai,’ which features a Hindi poem rendered in the form of a film. The poem explores the concept of fantasy — exploring what it is, how it manifests, and its significance in everyday life.

Written by National Award-winning lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire, the poem is recited by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. It takes the audience on a journey, transitioning from the mundane routines of daily life to the expansive realm of fantasy.

The film celebrates the idea that fantasy is personal, yet universally relevant, capturing how people imagine, escape, and express themselves. It explores various aspects of fantasy, from daydreaming about castles in the clouds to imagining alternate realities during moments of routine. The film highlights how fantasy offers a brief escape from the ordinary.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC, said, “Fantasy is deeply personal, yet universally relevant. With ‘Fantasy Zaroori Hai,’ we at Dark Fantasy are inviting people to break free from their daily routines and rediscover the transformative touch of fantasy in their lives. In today’s always-on world, moments of fantasy are essential to rejuvenate the spirit and reawaken our senses.”

Shah Rukh Khan, lending both his voice and presence to the film, shared, “Fantasy isn’t about escape — it’s where dreams begin. It fuels our aspirations, shapes our goals when reality tires us out. ‘Fantasy Zaroori Hai’ speaks to that power — the imagination that drives us forward.”

Suchitra Gahlot, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka, commented, “‘Fantasy Zaroori Hai’ isn’t just about creating a brand campaign— it’s about igniting a conversation around the magic of fantasies. We harnessed the evocative language of poetry to bring alive the importance of fantasy in our daily lives. We wanted to remind people that fantasy isn’t confined to stories, it’s a way to embrace the extraordinary in our lives, and there’s no better guide to that journey than Shah Rukh Khan.”

Through ‘Fantasy Zaroori Hai,’ Sunfeast Dark Fantasy aims to inspire individuals to embrace the extraordinary and tap into the imaginative possibilities that exist within their daily routines.



Watch the ad film here: