Schbang bags Pyng’s performance brief, launches AI-powered ads tackling daily chaos

New Delhi: Schbang has secured the performance marketing mandate for Pyng, a Bengaluru-based expert discovery platform designed for fast-paced professionals. The collaboration covers the full scope of performance strategy, including creative, media, and search functions.

As part of this partnership, Schbang has launched a new campaign featuring six AI-powered advertisements developed using Google’s Veo 3. These assets focus on common, everyday challenges, such as missing workouts or last-minute tax season stress, and position Pyng as a solution through access to vetted professionals across more than 50 categories, including fitness, finance, travel, and events.

“The task was clear: create performance creatives that were fast to build, frictionless to run, and still culturally sharp,” said Aditya Sobti, Creative Director at Schbang. “We used Veo 3 to move with speed and precision, building ads that convert while staying true to the category’s reality.”

Schbang’s performance team is overseeing the end-to-end media deployment, which includes testing creative variants, managing spend, and expanding audience reach with a view to supporting user acquisition and engagement.

“Speed and specificity were key,” added Mrugank Desai, Head of Media Sciences at Schbang. “This wasn’t just about scale; it was about delivering utility with clarity. The creative system powered by Veo 3 helped us do both.”

Initial response to the campaign has been positive, with early indicators showing strong engagement and performance.

“As Pyng continues to use AI to solve real-life chaos, we’ve also been exploring how it can help tell our story,” said Vaishnavi Bhagwat, Marketing Manager at Swiggy. “While we were still figuring out Veo 3, Schbang moved fast and got the campaign out the door. No shoot, no delays, just sharp, AI-led creatives that landed strong. The final assets didn’t just match the vision, they were visually striking, quick to produce, and already earning love online. Now we’re scaling them across performance to build serious brand momentum for Pyng.”

Watch the campaign films: