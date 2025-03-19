Rishabh Pant takes a dig at Sunil Gavaskar’s travel plans in Goibibo campaign

New Delhi: Goibibo has launched a new campaign featuring cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.

The campaign uses Gavaskar’s phrase, ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’ during commentary, to guide customers for their travel and stay plans.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Goibibo, said, “Renowned for his spontaneous style of play, playful attitude, and vibrant personality, Pant is the ideal choice to represent Goibibo—bringing the same energy and enthusiasm to travel that he does to cricket. The chemistry between Pant and Gavaskar is bound to captivate audiences of all ages, crafting a memorable experience for both cricket fans and avid travellers alike.”

Pant said, “I am pleased to partner with Goibibo, a brand I resonate with as youthful and dynamic. It was extremely exciting to work with Gavaskar Sir for this campaign. I’m pleasantly surprised by how well Goibibo has turned this conversation into a playful take on travel plans.”

Gavaskar added, “I have always believed players have every right to come back at comments about them. I myself did so several times during my playing career. So, I see the funny side of the concept and I don’t mind fun being poked back at me.”

Watch the film here -