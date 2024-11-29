Rishabh Pant highlights “The Trip Starts with Nasher Miles” in three ad films

New Delhi: Nasher Miles, the luggage brand, announced a marketing campaign featuring cricket sensation Rishabh Pant, strategically launched during the ongoing IPL auction.

The campaign, developed in collaboration with Mumbai-based creative agency Please See, aims to revolutionise how millennials and Gen Z perceive travel gear and destination experiences.

The campaign, titled “The Trip Starts with Nasher Miles”, comprises three ad films that showcase the brand's globally inspired collections – Paris, Coorg, and Zanzibar. Each film captures Rishabh Pant’s persona, transforming luggage from a mere travel accessory to a statement of adventure and personal style.

Lokesh Daga, Co-founder and CEO of Nasher Miles, commented, “Rishabh Pant represents everything our brand stands for—unconventional, bold, and always ready to challenge the status quo. Just as he disrupts cricket with his extraordinary shots, we're disrupting the luggage market by making travel gear a lifestyle choice, and not just a functional necessity. Available across 700 retail outlets pan India as well as across all leading e-commerce marketplaces as well as Q-commerce marketplaces, Nasher Miles is already among India’s most recognized new age brands.”

The campaign strategically leverages Pant's off-field persona and his recent recognition as the highest-paid IPL cricketer, creating a narrative that resonates with young, aspiring travellers.

In the three ad films, Pant is depicted in various scenarios that highlight the brand's collections: wearing a Hawaiian shirt inspired by the Paris bag before a match, planning a camping trip with the Coorg collection, and post-victory, immediately setting off for Dal Lake with the Zanzibar bag.

Pant said, “Nasher Miles understands that travel is about the story you create, not just the destination. These bags are more than just luggage—they're your travel companion, reflecting your personality and spirit of adventure.”

Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nasher Miles, said, “Our objective is to shift consumer perception. We want to transform luggage from an afterthought to a declaration of travel. With Rishabh, we're not just selling bags; we're selling the promise of adventure and self-expression. As we transform from an online only Brand to a truly Omni Channel one, we are on track to add 3-6 Exclusive brand outlets by the end of the Financial Year to further enhance the user experience.”

The partnership with Please See has resulted in humour-laden short films that capture Pant's playful on-field persona while highlighting Nasher Miles' core brand messaging. By showcasing collections inspired by global destinations like Paris, Coorg, and Zanzibar, the campaign invites consumers to reimagine travel gear as an extension of their personal brand.

The campaign will be launched across Google and Meta platforms, targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers who see travel as more than just a journey—but a lifestyle statement.

The ad films: