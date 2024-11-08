Prime Video, Swiggy Instamart launch ad film to promote Citadel: Honey Bunny

New Delhi: In a delightful crossover, Swiggy Intamart has collaborated with Prime Video for an ad film starring Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan, timed with the launch of the highly anticipated Original series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The ad film playfully integrates the high-stakes world of spy thrillers with the everyday convenience of Swiggy Instamart's 10-minute delivery promise.

Featuring Varun along with his on-screen daughter from the series, Nadia, played by Kashvi Majmundar, the film showcases their delightful chemistry as Varun over-dramatises the simple task of sourcing a CCTV camera - only to be outdone by the effortless convenience of Swiggy Instamart.

The ad film opens with Bunny (Varun) lounging in his living room with his daughter, Nadia (Kashvi) when Honey sends him an urgent request to secure surveillance gear for a "secret mission". Determined to rise to the challenge, Varun goes to great lengths—breaking into a warehouse and dodging security guards to retrieve the camera. His dramatic escape is met with a surprising twist: his daughter, sitting calmly on the couch, shows off a CCTV camera she received in just 10 minutes via Swiggy Instamart.

With a playful smirk, Nadia quips, “Har cheez mein spygiri dikhaane ki zarurat nahi hoti…Delivered in just 10 minutes. Agli baar Swiggy Instamart se order kar lena, honey.” (Not everything needs to be so dramatic… delivered in just 10 minutes. Next time, just order from Swiggy Instamart, honey.)

The film humorously highlights the ease with which Swiggy Instamart fulfils consumer needs—whether it’s late-night cravings or urgent purchases—emphasizing the power of quick commerce. As Swiggy Instamart continues to innovate and offer greater convenience, its offerings now span a wide variety of categories, making it a one-stop shop for all kinds of needs.