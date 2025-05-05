Parle Wafers becomes a staple for social snacking in latest TVC

New Delhi: Parle Products has unveiled a new TVC for Parle’s Wafers, focusing on the spirit of togetherness and cricket during IPL 2025.

The campaign, titled “Taste ka Social Snacking,” showcases how Parle’s Wafers bring people closer—whether it’s forming new friendships over a shared pack at work or dancing away at lively parties.

Mayank Shah, Vice-President, Parle Products, said, “With ‘Taste ka Social Snacking,’ we wanted to celebrate the joy of sharing and togetherness that snacking often brings, especially during the high-energy IPL season. Parle’s Wafers are crafted to complement every mood and moment, whether it’s a quiet catch-up or a full-blown party.”

The campaign will be amplified through a mix of digital, on-ground, and television touchpoints.

Watch the TVC:

Campaign Credits:

Client – Parle Products

Brand – Parle’s Wafers

VP Marketing – Mayank Shah

Product Manager – Nivesh Gupta

Deputy Brand Manager – Anshuman Sharma

Creative Agency – Rediffusion Brand Solutions

Production House – Karman Line Films

Director – Kunal Pardeshi