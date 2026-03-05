New Delhi: Parle Products has introduced a campaign for its Parle Fusion Candy, a product combining two distinct flavours in a single candy. The campaign, titled ‘Taste Itna Great, Mooh Se Na Hoga Wait!’, centres on the candy’s dual-layer format and playful character, presenting a narrative that emphasises its taste-driven appeal.

Fusion Candy comes in three variants, Mango Float (Mango and Vanilla), Cola Float (Cola and Vanilla) and Blueberry Cheesecake (Blueberry and Cheesecake), and contains real fruit pulp. The campaign film depicts a fire breather whose mouth develops an uncontrollable urge for the candy, detaching and racing through a carnival to obtain it before returning once satisfied, illustrating the product’s playful positioning.

Commenting on the launch, Mayank Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Parle Products, said, “Fusion Candy represents our constant effort to bring innovation and excitement to the confectionery category. Today’s young consumers look for novelty, rich flavors and memorable experiences. With Fusion’s dual-flavored format and real fruit pulp, we are offering something truly distinctive. This campaign uses humor and visual surprise to reflect just how irresistible the product is, making Fusion an instinctive choice at the point of purchase.”

Mayur Varma, CCO of 82.5 Communications, added, “The idea was to create desirability for the candy. So, we showed a mouth going rogue! It develops a mind and body of its own to get the what it desires – Parle Fusion. We are very excited about the potential of our mouth mascot to take the brand forward.”

The campaign is being rolled out across India through television and digital platforms to reach children, youth, and mothers.

Watch the campaign film:

Campaign Credits:

● Client: Parle Products

● Brand: Parle Fusion Candy

● Chief Marketing Officer: Mayank Shah

● Product Manager: Vikram Raghav

● Deputy Brand Manager: Shriram Kelkar

● Creative Agency: 82.5 Communications

● Director: Siva Romero