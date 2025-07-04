Panchayat’s Butkun ki Dukaan finds a new address on Swiggy Instamart

New Delhi: As Season 4 of Panchayat begins streaming, Prime Video has collaborated with Instamart to recreate one of the show’s most recognisable settings, Butkun ki Dukaan, as part of a digital-led campaign. The initiative, conceptualised by WPP OpenDoor, transforms the show’s fictional tea shop into an interactive space on users’ phones.

As part of the campaign, WPP OpenDoor and Instamart designed a mobile-first experience inspired by the show’s local snack spot. From June 26 to July 3, Instamart users opening the app between 4 PM and 7 PM were met with a themed interface resembling Butkun ki Dukaan, featuring a curated selection of regional snacks tied to the show’s setting.

Beyond the interface, some customers received Panchayat-themed flyers with their Instamart deliveries, referencing a plotline from the season and presenting the question: “Kranti Devi or Manju Devi?”

Now in its fourth season, Panchayat continues to follow the lives of familiar characters such as Sachiv Ji, Pradhan Ji, Manju Devi, Binod, and Prahlad, as the narrative explores shifting dynamics and growing tensions in the village of Phulera.

According to WPP OpenDoor, the experience was developed to “pull fans into the world of Phulera, not just emotionally, but interactively.” The concept allowed audiences to engage with the show outside the platform, blending digital interaction with narrative cues from the series.

The campaign also reflects a growing approach among streaming platforms to connect popular IPs with wider cultural experiences and digital behaviour. WPP OpenDoor described the outcome as “a media experience that fans can see, and share... engaging fan content, one that’s immersive, delightful, and impossible to ignore.”