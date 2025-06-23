Orry and Neena Gupta discuss beauty in Foxtale’s latest ad film

New Delhi: Skincare brand Foxtale has released a new ad film featuring Orry and actor Neena Gupta in an unscripted conversation around skin, identity, and self-expression.

The video, set in a dressing room before a shoot, opens with Orry’s typically high-energy presence met by Neena Gupta’s composed amusement. What follows is a candid exchange that touches on everything from authenticity and internet culture to their respective skincare habits.

Gupta shares her thoughts on ageing and her go-to skincare steps, including sunscreen and facials, while Orry adds his preference for a quicker routine: “Foxtale’s Super Glow Face Wash with papaya extracts and enzymes.” He adds, “I would choose this glow boost over facials any day.”

The interaction includes moments of banter, with lines such as “Do not chase the bag, the bag will chase you” and “Your glow is your story,” reflecting the contrast between the two personalities. The video deliberately steers away from filtered or scripted beauty messaging, instead leaning on the interplay between their differing generational views.

Commenting on the concept behind the video, Anindita Biswas, Chief Strategic Officer at Foxtale, said, “This idea was born from our desire to move the beauty conversation forward - not through preachiness, but through personality. Neena Ma’am and Orry stand for radically different versions of selfhood, and yet their connection proves how powerful honesty, humour, and a little chaos can be. At Foxtale, we’ve always believed that skincare is personal - and so is culture. This video celebrates both.”

