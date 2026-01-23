New Delhi: Gen Z-focused skincare brand NXTFACE has launched a new advertising campaign featuring Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, timed with the ongoing Women’s T20 League.

The campaign marks an expansion of the brand’s media presence, with NXTFACE appearing as a co-presenter on Jio Hotstar. The activity is centred on OTT, with additional visibility across YouTube and social media platforms.

According to the company, the campaign has been structured around screen-first consumption patterns, reflecting the growth of smart television usage alongside mobile viewing during live sports. The brand said this allowed it to maintain visibility across connected devices throughout the tournament.

The central creative asset is a short film built around what the brand describes as a ‘NextGen Mindset’, referencing broader shifts in perceptions around confidence, performance and identity. The film opens with the line, “From he played well to she played well,” linking the narrative to the rise of women’s cricket.

The campaign features NXTFACE’s 100% mineral sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++, with the product shown in sporting conditions such as heat, sweat and extended outdoor exposure. The brand has positioned sun protection within the context of daily use and active lifestyles.

Commenting on the campaign, Dhamyanthi, founder of NXTFACE, said, “This campaign was designed around how India watches sport today, on smart TVs, on mobile screens, and often both at once. For a young brand like ours, the Women’s T20 League on OTT offered the right mix of scale, attention, and cultural relevance. It allowed us to engage meaningfully with the audience we are building for, with very little disconnect.”

NXTFACE said Rodrigues’ involvement extends beyond a traditional endorsement, citing her on-field discipline and public profile as aligned with the brand’s values.

The campaign is being supported by creator-led content, real-time social engagement and contextual storytelling linked to live match moments, with activity planned across the duration of the tournament.

Watch the campaign films: