No space for acidity between Aakash Gupta, cricket and food in latest Eno campaign

New Delhi: Eno has launched a new campaign with comedian Aakash Gupta.

The campaign is created around the recent Champions Trophy win. It combines food and cricket, depicting cricket fans celebrating the win and eating their favourite snacks without worrying about acidity.

Gupta is featured in the ads as multiple characters, hailing from different Indian cities and indulging in regional delicacies.

Bineet Jain, Category Lead, Digestive Health, Haleon India, said, "For millions of cricket fans, it’s not just a game but a battle of pride, passion and some friendly banter. No matter which side you are on, one thing’s for sure – great cricket is best enjoyed in the cheerful company of friends and family over delicious food that we love to indulge in. In the moments of nail-biting finishes and wholesome entertainment, the last thing we want is for acidity to spoil the fun. Eno understands the joy of these shared moments and wants to ensure that nothing comes between you and the excitement of the game – not even acidity. Eno is here to help you savour every moment, every snack, and every triumph, without interruption."

Gupta added, “I’m super excited to be teaming up with Eno for this campaign! As a die-hard foodie and cricket fanatic, I live for intense match moments where you get so caught up in the game, you don't even realise how much you've devoured until the acidity hits. That's when Eno is the ultimate solution for fast and effective relief to go right back to the game without missing a moment. I hope the humorous scenarios we've created in this campaign really resonate with audiences, reminding them to keep Eno handy so they can keep the party going, uninterrupted!"

The campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms, including YouTube, Meta, and other social media channels.

Watch the films:

Chennai vs Mumbai :

Delhi vs Punjab:

Gujarat vs Rajasthan:

Hyderabad vs Lucknow:

Kolkata vs Bangalore: