Netflix leverages India’s WWE obsession to announce streaming deal

Mumbai: To mark the onset of their collaboration with WWE, Netflix has released a creative film. The film is a tribute that showcases how deep the fandom is and how it makes its way into extraordinary moments of a fan’s life.

The film speaks to Netflix’s marketing strategy, designed to further fuel the WWE fandom in India.

Speaking about the campaign, Srivats TS, Vice President - Marketing, Netflix India, said, "We are thrilled about Netflix being the exclusive home for WWE. We share the same passion for delivering unmissable entertainment, and this film is a celebration of that synergy - showcasing how WWE isn’t just watched in India but lived, cherished and woven into everyday moments."

Adarsh Atal, Group Chief Creative Officer – Tilt Brand Solutions, shared, “WWE isn’t just a spectacle—it’s a phenomenon that has captivated Indian audiences for generations. With ‘Fanmania,’ we set out to celebrate the passion of WWE fans by blending its electrifying energy into everyday life. The campaign is dynamic, nostalgic, and unapologetically fun—just like WWE itself. Collaborating with Netflix on this milestone moment has been truly exhilarating, and we can’t wait to see fans across the country experience WWE like never before. To bring this campaign alive we couldn’t have asked for a more dynamic director duo, in legendary Prakash Varma and Kishorre Iyyer to helm this film. ”

Agency Credits: Tilt Brand Solutions

Production House: Nirvana Films

Directors: Prakash Varma and Kishore Iyyar

Executive Producer: Sneha Iype

Producer: Ranjan Bhowmick