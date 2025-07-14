Nash8 Brings manga-inspired storytelling to Too Yumm! with Ananya Panday

New Delhi: Nash8, creative agency has produced a manga-influenced campaign for Too Yumm!’s K-Bomb product line. Titled Manga-verse, the campaign adopts visual and narrative elements drawn from the manga format, integrating them into short-form content across digital and outdoor platforms.

The execution includes three stylised videos alongside a short-form podcast designed for Reels, set in a fictional manga-inspired world. Actor Ananya Panday appears in the content as a snack-obsessed character, with visuals reflecting typical manga tropes. The campaign also features extensions across outdoor advertising, QR code activations and social media, maintaining a consistent visual approach.

“Gen Z needs to correlate and build their consideration set accordingly,” said Nasheet Shadani, Founder and Creative Head at Nash8. “For Too Yumm!, we created a universe that didn’t just refer to manga, it lived and breathed it. We read over 50 manga books before we even started designing. That’s the kind of depth we want in our creative outlay. Combining the universal appeal of K-culture with the charm of Ananya Panday the campaign is crafted to convert and win hearts.”

Aiman Zubair, Business Head at Nash8, commented on the storytelling approach, “The characters and the visuals must appeal to the audience and must align with the brand ethos. We live in a complex world of content and information overload, making it essential to craft stories that are both fun and relatable. Gen Z is hooked on Manga, so we told the brand’s story in a style they connect with.”

Watch the campaign films: