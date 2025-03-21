Myntra FWD capitalises on GenZ vs Millenials battle in new campaign

New Delhi: Myntra FWD has launched a new marketing film featuring cricketer Virender Sehwag, television presenter Mandira Bedi and actress Sahiba Bali.

The film, set in a posh restaurant, captures a conversation between Bedi and Sehwag, which is interrupted by the arrival of actress and social media creator, Bali.

The interaction underscores the generational shift in cricket commentary, juxtaposing Bedi’s traditional approach with Bali’s Gen Z-infused style.

“The playful tension between millennials and Gen Z is real and we see it play out every day - through conversations, humour, and most visibly, fashion. Reflecting on the cultural nuances that resonate with this generation, this campaign highlights how Gen Z may approach things differently, but with clarity, confidence, and a distinct sense of individuality in a fun, relatable way— with FWD right at the centre of it,” said Sunder Balasubramaniam, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra.

“Just like how cricket cuts through generations, so does fashion. Gen Z fashion is for anyone who vibes with the spirit of being bold, expressive, experimental, and unapologetically themselves. And that’s exactly what FWD stands for,” he added.

The ad also depicts Sehwag's interjections, with his nod to his 300 runs. His association of "300" with everything from his triple century to his growing fan base hints at the film's closing reveal: Myntra FWD's stylish summer tops, starting at Rs 300.

Bedi, reflecting on her career, questions how someone as young as Bali landed the job—emphasising that “cricket hasn’t changed.” Bali responds that it's time to look for voices that connect with the new generation.

The moment escalates into a face-off where Bali drops Gen Z lingo for cricket terms—calling a full toss “easy loot,” a bouncer a “headshot,” a doosra and “surprise drop”

Bali further suggests that to truly connect with the younger generation, one must head to FWD by Myntra and get a ‘drip check’.

