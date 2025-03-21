Mumbai’s spirit runs through MI players in “Play Like Mumbai” campaign

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians has launched its new digital-first campaign, “Play Like Mumbai,” conceptualised by Lowe Lintas.

The 2025 campaign, “Game Ho Ya Life, #WePlayLikeMumbai,” aims to reflect the spirit of the city.

The campaign features a mix of artists and influencers like Viraj Ghelani, Upendra Limaye, Jackie Shroff, Srishti Tawde, Kaam Bhaari and others.

Each of them mirrors the attitude of MI’s players, urging fans to embody the same energy.

The campaign includes content, reels, influencer collaborations, and interactive formats and is featured across social media, streaming platforms, and digital communities.

Varun Anchan and Prathamesh Gharat, Executive Creative Directors, Lowe Lintas, said, “With this campaign, we built a movement that pulses with the very soul of Mumbai. “Play Like Mumbai” is more than just cricket; it’s the way this city hustles, thrives and owns every moment, whether on the field or in the streets. It’s a reflection of the people, the attitude, and the undeniable Mumbai spirit. By tapping into pop culture, rap, and an internet-first storytelling approach, we ensured that this campaign isn’t just consumed—it’s lived, shared, and felt by every Mumbaikar. The game extends far beyond the stadium; it’s in the conversations, the culture, and the chaos of this city. This isn’t just cricket. This is Mumbai. And every Mumbaikar is about to feel it.”

Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO - India and CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, “Born out of our deep and proprietary cultural study ‘State of States,’ the idea 'Play Like Mumbai' is a mental image of an ideal state or calling for Mumbai Indians who provide meaning and recognition for all Mumbaikars who live and work in the maximum city. It relates to why Mumbai Indians play the way they do rather than what must be achieved by the play. As a consequence, it is beyond measure. And the fans of Mumbai Indians buy more than a game. They experience and relish the spirit and aura of association.”

The campaign is now live on both online and offline platforms.

Watch the campaign videos:

Jackie:

Hardik:

Rohit:

Bumrah:

Soorya:

Tilak:

Credits:

Client: Mumbai Indians

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Creative: Prateek Bharadwaj, Varun Anchan, Prathmesh Gharat, Rahul Dcuz Saurav Arya, Alekh Kudtarkar, Vedangi Kalzunkar, Kushal Wakkar, Abhay Desle, Abhishek Gudekar, Nitin Hegiste, Santosh Kalgutkar, Rishi Patel

Account Management: Anaheeta Goenka, Jay Ladhani, Arpita Chakraborty, Sam Manuel, Shriya Singh

Production House: Studio Fry

Director: Devang Singh Thukral

Producer: Rasika Pote