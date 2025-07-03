Mira Kapoor and Asian Paints explore design storytelling with royale play textures

New Delhi: Asian Paints has partnered with Mira Kapoor for its Royale Play collection, a range of textured finishes that explores how personal experiences and travel memories can shape interior design choices.

In the recently launched campaign, Kapoor offers a visual narrative that draws from her own travels, particularly to Rome, to design a space in her home.

The collaboration features a textured wall finish that highlights the aged elegance of Roman stonework and architectural detail, interpreted through Royale Play’s surface techniques.

“Every place I’ve travelled to has left a mark on me… and now, on my home,” Kapoor shares in the video, as the frame reveals subtle wall textures that reference classical forms and tones.

The initiative reflects a broader design trend where walls are used not only for colour but also as expressive surfaces that tell a story. The textured finishes in this collection allow for tactile engagement, encouraging homeowners to create interiors that hold personal meaning.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asian Paints, said, “At Asian Paints, we’ve always believed that décor is deeply personal. It’s a reflection of not just taste, but of memories, passions, and experiences. Royale Play, with its wide range of luxurious textures, offers consumers a powerful toolkit to bring their most cherished moments to life visually. Mira Kapoor perfectly exemplifies this vision showing how even a fleeting memory of Rome can be translated into a lasting impression at home. We hope this collaboration inspires people to see their homes not just as places to live, but as extensions of their own journeys.”

