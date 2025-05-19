Mars Wrigley’s Boomer unveils campaign that champions confidence and fun

New Delhi: Mars Wrigley India has launched Boomer Lollipop, expanding its well-established chewing gum brand into the lollipop category. The new product aims to appeal to a broader audience and marks the company's entry into a segment valued at Rs 800 crore.

The lollipop is available in three variants, strawberry, orange, and watermelon, and is being marketed through a campaign centred on themes of individuality and self-expression. Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah leads the campaign as brand ambassador.

The associated television commercial features a young cricketer facing peer pressure on the field. The narrative shifts as the character eats a Boomer Lollipop, gaining confidence. The ad is voiced by Bumrah and concludes with a message promoting self-assurance and composure in the face of challenges.

“Boomer has stood for everything fun and strawberry at its core, for several generations. We are expanding this equity to the fast-growing segment of lollipops. Accompanying a strong launch in trade, we have Jasprit Bumrah lending his brand of fun and swag to Boomer Lollipop. The creative campaign crafted with DDB and Essence Mediacom projects the swag and attitude associated with Lollipops but perhaps lost over the last decade,” said Nikhil Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley India.

“It’s always great when you get to work on a brand with such a strong memory structure and a brand ambassador whose name also has an effortless connection to the brand,” said Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group.

The Boomer Lollipop is being manufactured at Mars Wrigley’s facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and is now available through a national rollout.

Watch the campaign film: