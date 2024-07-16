Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Bedi, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan bring retros to Nykaa’s Hot Pink Sale

Delhi: Nykaa has announced its latest sale, The Hot Pink Sale, with a campaign featuring Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Bedi sparking ‘Pehla Nasha’ vibes, and the Main Hoon Na duo - Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan reuniting after 21 years. The sale is set to begin on July 19, 2024.

Commenting on the campaign, Nykaa spokesperson, said, “At Nykaa, our campaigns are meticulously crafted with our audience at the forefront. This campaign stems from a genuine love for the iconic Bollywood moments of the 90s and 2000s. Embracing nostalgia as a powerful thread, we have highlighted generation-defining actors and moments that are etched in our memories. We're thrilled to share this journey down memory lane with our audience and hope it sparks the same excitement in them as it did for us. We believe this campaign will resonate deeply across all channels, leaving a lasting impression in the hearts of our customers.”

In the first campaign film, Sherawat walks into a vintage diner, tray in hand. With a mischievous grin, she teases, "Hello there! Agar mujhe dekh kar surprise ho gaye ho! Toh inn products ke deals dekh ke tho shock ho jaoge.”

Bedi features a comeback straight from Model College, channeling her Marilyn Monroe moment from 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'! Dive into that ‘Devika wali luxury’ exclusively at Nykaa's Hot Pink Sale where global brands come alive at the best prices!"

Rao brings back the ‘jal lijiye’ moment, but in the campaign she ditches the 'jal' and surprises Khan with a sweet ‘gift’ instead, reliving Zayed’s ‘Muh toh band karo uncle’ moment.