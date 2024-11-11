MakeMyTrip’s new ads featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh address travel challenges

New Delhi: MakeMyTrip has launched a new campaign that humorously addresses real travel challenges.

This three-film campaign focuses on MakeMyTrip’s accommodation offerings: International Hotels, Homestays & Villas, and Domestic Hotels.

Through relatable insights, it captures common consumer pain points, transforming everyday travel frustrations into memorable scenarios. Featuring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the campaign highlights MakeMyTrip’s solutions, making it easier for travelers to find the perfect accommodations—both internationally and domestically.

The first film unfolds inside a hotel in an international city where Alia and Ranveer, trying to locate something “wheatish,” illustrate the frustration of not finding familiar food while abroad. This film highlights MakeMyTrip’s “Loved by Indians” filter, which helps travelers find hotels offering Indian cuisine and other preferences, easing the search for a comforting experience in new destinations.

In the second film, the focus shifts to travelers who often sacrifice keepsakes and experiences after overspending on accommodations. Alia and Ranveer humorously repurpose hotel amenities as gifts, from bath products to shower caps. This film reinforces MakeMyTrip’s commitment to affordability, with attractive deals like a 25% discount for new users on domestic hotels, ensuring travelers can save more while enjoying quality stays.

The campaign is live across all touchpoints—TV, digital, and social.

In addition, MakeMyTrip is also a ground sponsor for the ongoing India-South Africa T20 series.

Directed by Early Man Film’s Abhinav Pratiman, these films have been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi of Moonshot creative agency.

The final film brings attention to MakeMyTrip’s diverse villa options. Here, guest Alia anticipates a fully serviced villa, only to find her host Ranveer expecting her to manage things herself – an amusing take on the importance of understanding what each stay offers. This film highlights MakeMyTrip’s range of serviced villas, from budget to luxury, where travelers can select accommodations tailored to their exact needs.

“Our latest campaign is rooted in the real challenges travelers face,” said Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer, Corporate, MakeMyTrip. “From finding the right amenities to making smart budget decisions, we want our travelers to experience ease and delight with every stay choice. Alia and Ranveer bring a dose of humour to each unique scenario, delivering a message that resonates deeply with every type of traveller.”

The films:

International:

Domestic Hotels:

Villas: