Maaza wants India to celebrate small achievements

New Delhi: Coca-Cola’s Maaza has launched a new campaign ‘Maaza Ho Jaaye’.

The campaign is rooted in a cultural insight: while India is known for its grand celebrations and elaborate milestones, the small wins that shape our daily lives often go unnoticed. It is these moments that carry a quiet sense of pride but rarely get the recognition they deserve. Maaza steps in as the perfect treat for these small celebrations, making ordinary occasions feel extraordinary.

Maaza is the perfect toast for everyday wins and this belief is brought to life beautifully in the campaign film.

It's a reminder to pause, savour the moment, and treat yourself to the small joys.

Ajay Konale, Director - Marketing, Nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Maaza has delivered the most authentic mango experience to Indian consumers for nearly five decades, and remains one of the most loved beverage brands in our country. We are now evolving our brand strategy to strengthen Maaza’s relevance by bringing its authentic mango experience into the everyday lives of our consumers. We are also enhancing our consumer engagement approach aligning with the evolving digital lifestyles of our consumers.”

This campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Maaza’s new positioning allowed us to explore a new world for the brand. So, we decided to share stories about celebrating small wins with characters on the bottle itself that are the ‘Aam log’ of India. Every day people like you and me ritualise celebrating their small wins with Maaza. And that’s the takeaway from this entire campaign across all its legs and media - Maaza is the drink to pick up and enjoy for every small win in life.”