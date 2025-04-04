Kwality Wall’s Golden Spoon shuts Kajol up in latest campaign

New Delhi: Kwality Wall’s has launched Golden Spoon - a range of in-home desserts.

As per Kwality Wall’s, with the growing cold chain infrastructure and an increase in home refrigerator penetration, there is a huge opportunity for growth.

Through Golden Spoon, the company aims to tap into this potential and connect with a wider set of consumers by introducing differentiated summer delights.

Golden Spoon offers four options including Vanilla, Mithai Magic, 2-in-1 Chocolate Vanilla and 2-in-1 Mango Vanilla.

Kwality Wall’s has also launched a TVC featuring brand ambassador Kajol. The film captures Kajol talking incessantly in the company of family members, before being presented with a serving of Golden Spoon.

As soon as she takes a bite, she gets mesmerised and everything stops. Silence ensues as she and her family savour every spoon, letting the dessert do all the talking.

Toloy Tanridagli, Head of Ice Cream business, HUL, said, “Our new brand Golden Spoon, aims to nurture togetherness among Indian families and friends. By democratising the joy of indulging in a summer treat at home, we are offering consumers the best of both worlds. India is a fast-growing market for the consumption of ice creams and frozen desserts, yet they are not accessible to all. Golden Spoon is our response to bridging the gap that exists and expanding our presence rapidly. With such new and exciting flavours, we hope to accelerate our journey of spreading happiness to everyone.”

Kajol said, “I have had a long-standing relationship with Kwality Wall’s over the past few years. The launch of Golden Spoon is an exciting step by the company to introduce unique flavours. I personally love the Mithai Magic and the all-time classic 2-in-1 packs. This campaign captures the excitement I had when I tried Golden Spoon for the first time. Shooting this campaign has been a delightful experience with the HUL team.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra, said, “The ad brief was both exhilarating and challenging, as it required us to capture the essence of indulgence and joy that Golden Spoon promises. Working with Kajol, whose charm and elegance perfectly align with the brand's image, inspired us to create a campaign that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant. We aimed to craft a narrative that not only highlights the delectable taste of the range of desserts but also evokes a sense of relatability and happiness. The result is an advertisement that we believe will captivate audiences and leave them eagerly anticipating their next delightful scoop.”

Furthermore, an above-the-line campaign encompassing television, social media, influencer partnerships, and seasonal content will also be launched.

Watch the TVC: