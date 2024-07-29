KFC India captures GenZ eating KFC Rolls anytime, anywhere

Delhi: KFC India’s new range of Rolls has been launched in their new campaign where the celebrity chef Colonel Sanders joined GenZ fans as they are spotted indulging in KFC Rolls in different places.

The campaign films feature moments where GenZ fans are spotted enjoying the KFC Rolls. The first film sees a girl enjoying her KFC Roll, oblivious to the world around her. As the film moves ahead and the camera zooms out, we realise she’s on a Roller Coaster, upside down and armed with her KFC Roll. The film ends with Colonel Sanders asking her, “KFC Roll kahin bhi kha sakte ho, to kya kabhi bhi khaoge?”

The second film opens on a hostel warden engrossed in a heated conversation with a girl – “Kahaan chupaya hai boyfriend ko?” she asks. Cut to the boyfriend hiding in the closet, indulging in the KFC Roll, and not worried at all about what will happen if he gets caught. Enter Colonel Sanders, who exclaims “Maana ki KFC Rolls kabhi bhi kha sakte hai, toh kya kabhi bhi khaoge?”

