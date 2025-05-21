Keya Foods experiments with fully AI-generated campaign for IPL season

New Delhi: Keya Foods has introduced a digital campaign during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season that is entirely created using artificial intelligence. Developed by Rediffusion and its AI division, RAIDS (Rediffusion AI Design Studio), the campaign features four short films that blend cricket and culinary themes, using AI-generated visuals and voiceovers throughout.

The campaign attempts to tap into India’s enthusiasm for both cricket and food through a humorous and stylised portrayal of the two. The digital films are designed as playful vignettes connecting the intensity of IPL matches with the use of Keya’s spice products.

“With this campaign, we wanted to showcase Keya as a contemporary, youthful brand that plays right into the nation’s pulse. Cricket is India’s biggest stage, and food is our biggest love. We simply brought the two together with a generous helping of fun. IPL was the perfect setting,” said Rishu Verma, Sr. Vice President, Rediffusion.

With headlines such as “A perfect spice to your powerplay bites” and “The flavour that bowls you over,” the films depict everyday moments of watching cricket and link them to the brand’s flavour profiles.

Carol Goyal, Executive Director, Rediffusion and Head of RAIDS, added: “This is one of Rediffusion’s fully AI-powered campaigns, and it’s for a brand that isn’t afraid to experiment. We didn’t just make ads – we created a new playbook. AI has enabled us to move faster, break creative boundaries, and deliver disruptive storytelling that matches the tempo of the IPL.”

A Keya Foods spokesperson said: “This AI-driven campaign hits the sweet spot – it’s smart, timely, and unforgettable. Rediffusion brought a completely fresh take to the table, and the response has already been fantastic.”

The campaign is currently running on digital platforms and aims to drive online engagement and visibility during one of the country’s most commercially significant sporting seasons.

Watch the campaign film: