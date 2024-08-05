Kajol turns 50: A glimpse into her advertising journey

New Delhi: As the silver screen’s retro queen Kajol turns 50, BestMediaInfo.com has curated a list of her advertisements and brand endorsements over the years, including

Making her debut in 1992 with the romantic movie, ‘Bekhudi,’ Kajol Devgan shot to fame with her 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The duo have been celebrated since then, with netizens flocking to support their pairing in every movie ever since.

Throughout her career, she has had a roster of brands to her name, including Pepsi, Dabur, Odomos, Lifebuoy, Kelloggs, Tata Salt and more.

According to Times Prime, her net worth is Rs 235 crore.

As a personal brand, her identity transitioned from being a trendsetter in the early Pepsi campaigns to being a caring wife in Lifebuoy campaigns to being an advisor in Odomos campaigns.

As the silver screen’s retro queen Kajol turns 50, BestMediaInfo.com has curated a list of her advertisements and brand endorsements over the years, including Pepsi, Alpenliebe, Lifebuoy, Whirlpool, Kellogg’s, Tata Salt, Odomos, IGP and Bournvita.

Pepsi The iconic Pepsi ad that gave audiences the ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ line saw Kajol shine through as a motorcyclist in a leather jacket, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Shahid Kapoor. This two-part ad series was launched in 1999.

2. Alpenliebe

Talking about early brand connections, Alpenliebe and Kajol go way back to 2008 when she had returned to the silver screens post-motherhood in her husband’s directed movie ‘You, Me aur Hum.’ The ad shows a CGI alligator as her costar.

3. Lifebuoy

One of the majorly remembered connections is Lifebuoy and Kajol’s bond onscreen, with the latter, clad in a doctor’s coat, appearing alongside her husband Devgan. The couple often appeared as parents in their campaigns and suggested Lifebuoy’s products to secure their kids’ hygiene.

4. Whirlpool

Between 2005-2007, Whirlpool signed the couple up for a bunch of campaigns that featured their domesticated life, playing on their real-life marriage. Be it moments dealing with washing clothes or dealing with ‘thanda’ cravings, Whirlpool portrayed the couple in a bunch of ads for their washing machine and refrigerator,

5. Kellogg’s Chocos

Quite recently, Kellogg’s roped in Kajol to play the doting mother and announced the relaunch of its brand Kellogg’s Chocos to ‘Kellogg's Multigrain Chocos.’

The new ad film highlights the playful negotiations and deals which often happen at the breakfast table between a mother and child.

6. Tata Himalayan Salt

Taking on the role of an advisor, Kajol highlights her praise for the product, acclaiming it as ‘Desh ka No. 1 Rock Salt’ in the film.

7. Odomos

Kajol talks to her sister on the phone, talking about the way users can turn Odomos on. The film showcases a fun and curious story to highlight Odomos' entry into the liquid vapouriser category, igniting the question - Odomos On kaise ho sakta hai? (How can Odomos be switched on?).

The ad concludes with the message: "Toh India- Ghar pe jab bhi rehna, Odomos On hai karna” (So, India- Whenever you are at home, always switch on Odomos).

8. IGP

Taking on her role as mother to brand promotions, Kajol was signed up by IGP, the gifting platform to showcase its range of mother’s day gifts.

In the film, Kajol's children planned a surprise for their mother while she was on a set shooting an interview. The surprise was captured on camera and shared on her Instagram, as part of the partnership.

The video shows special gifts organised as a surprise for her on Mother’s Day from IGP's range of offerings, including personalised gifts, flowers, cakes and gourmet chocolates.

The video captures her reaction to the suprise, which encapsulates the essence of Mother’s Day - which is the celebration of the unconditional love between a mother and her children.

9. Bournvita

While relaunching Bournvita Lil’ Champs in a new packaging, the brand roped in Kajol for two of its TVCs. Kajol steps into her real life role as a mother and can be seen having an endearing banter with her onscreen son.

In the second commercial, she is seen dubbing the child's lines in a fun and relatable manner.