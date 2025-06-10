Jackie Shroff shows Gen Z how to ‘Snap to Decide’ in Kitkat’s latest campaign

New Delhi: Nestlé KITKAT has introduced a new campaign titled ‘KITKAT Snap to Decide’, drawing inspiration from a recent online trend where people snap a KITKAT bar and let the longer piece determine their choice.

The brand has featured actor Jackie Shroff in the campaign, which aims to resonate with Gen Z audiences who often face decision fatigue.

Gopichandar Jagatheesan, Head, Confectionery Business, Nestlé India, said, “We observed that today’s generation is constantly juggling choices—big and small. With ‘Snap to Decide’, we’ve taken a familiar brand ritual and turned it into a fun, relatable tool that gives them a much-needed break from decision-making.”

The campaign reflects on how even minor decisions, such as choosing a playlist or picking a meal, can become tiring in a fast-paced, always-connected environment. It aims to highlight a light-hearted approach to such daily choices by encouraging a moment of pause.

Digital creators have also been engaged to showcase the concept through relatable content online.

Watch the campaign film:

