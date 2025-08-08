How brands are telling new stories about siblings this Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: This Raksha Bandhan, brands are approaching sibling relationships in a slightly different way. Instead of just focusing on brothers protecting sisters, many campaigns this year show how both siblings care for and learn from each other.

Some stories highlight sisters as a source of strength and guidance. Others show brothers planning surprises or gifting something meaningful, not just for tradition, but to say “thank you” in their own way. From tying rakhis on pets to sending digital gold or sharing old memories, these films are full of real emotions and small moments.

There are also stories about siblings who live far apart but stay close in small ways. Some show playful fights, others show deep emotions. A few even break old ideas, with sisters helping out in tough times or brothers finding thoughtful ways to show love, beyond gifts and rituals.

Brands like Cadbury, Tanishq, MobiKwik, Hershey and Titan are using this festival to celebrate how the bond between siblings is changing, and how it’s still just as special.

Cadbury Celebrations brings back ‘Brothers Who Care’ for Rakhi

Cadbury Celebrations, in partnership with Ogilvy India and Wavemaker, has brought back its ‘Brothers Who Care’ campaign for Raksha Bandhan. The film centres on a sister who feels sidelined, only to realise her brother has planned a day just for her, highlighting the emotional layers of modern sibling bonds.

The campaign encourages brothers to go beyond rituals and express care through thoughtful gestures. Using smart digital nudges on platforms like Spotify and OTT apps, it cleverly reminds men planning romantic surprises to also celebrate their sisters. The campaign blends emotional storytelling with contextual media to make Rakhi more meaningful.

Tanishq’s new film reimagines Raksha Bandhan from a sister’s perspective

Tanishq, a jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has launched its Raksha Bandhan campaign ‘Brothers Written by Sisters’ film that highlights the evolving, equal bond between siblings. A follow-up to its widely appreciated ‘Fathers Written by Daughters’, this film shifts focus to how sisters influence their brothers, helping shape their values, emotions and worldview.

Created by Talented, the story captures the everyday moments of siblinghood, the fun, honesty and mutual respect that grow over time. It shows how sisters are often a boy’s first lesson in empathy and fairness, and how brothers grow by learning from them.

With this film, Tanishq moves away from the traditional idea of Rakhi being only about the brother’s protection. Instead, it presents the festival as one of shared care and growth, where both siblings support and learn from each other equally.

Hershey India’s ‘Bonds Unwrapped’ campaign celebrates all kinds of Rakhi Relationships

Hershey India has launched its Raksha Bandhan campaign ‘Bonds Unwrapped with HERSHEY’S’, focusing on all kinds of meaningful relationships, not just between brothers and sisters. The campaign film shows moments shared by friends, sisters, and even a father-daughter pair, reflecting how Rakhi today celebrates anyone who feels like family.

As part of the campaign, Hershey has introduced special gift packs with HERSHEY’S KISSES and EXOTIC DARK chocolates. Each pack includes a QR code that lets users create personalised AR messages to send with their gift, adding a sweet digital touch. The gift boxes are available online and in stores across the country.

Anmol Industries’ ‘Iss Baar Mera Number Hai’ Campaign Reimagines Rakhi Roles

Anmol Industries has launched an emotional Raksha Bandhan campaign titled “Iss Baar Mera Number Hai.” The film tells the story of a brother who chooses to tie a rakhi on his elder sister’s wrist, thanking her for years of care, guidance, and protection.

The role reversal challenges traditional gender expectations and celebrates emotional reciprocity in sibling bonds. Through childhood flashbacks and a surprise video message, the campaign ends with a call to embrace new traditions that honour intent over rituals. Viewers are encouraged to share their own Rakhi stories using #HarPalAnmol.

Dabur Réal’s ‘Bin Bole Jo Saath Nibhaye’ campaign pours love into silent rakhi bonds

Dabur Réal has launched a touching Raksha Bandhan campaign titled “Bin Bole Jo Saath Nibhaye, Woh Rishta Réal Kehlaye”, celebrating the unspoken love between siblings. The film highlights quiet, dependable brothers who protect and support without needing to be asked, capturing the essence of Rakhi beyond rituals.

The campaign reflects Réal’s message of trust, care, and authenticity, drawing a parallel between heartfelt relationships and the brand’s promise of real goodness. Featuring popular television faces, the film is live across digital and media platforms.

Myntra turns last-minute gifting into a fun sibling rescue mission

Myntra, in collaboration with DDB Mudra, has launched ‘The Rakhi Pledge’, a cheeky, relatable campaign that captures the chaos of last-minute Raksha Bandhan gifting. Led by actor Ahsaas Channa, the campaign features a witty film and a WhatsApp chatbot that helps clueless siblings pick the perfect gift on the fly.

The campaign centres around the all-too-familiar slip-up of forgetting a Rakhi gift, turning it into a moment of humour and redemption with the help of Myntra’s M-Now delivery. With over 3 lakh styles, 30,000+ unique Rakhi designs, and express delivery in under 30 minutes in key cities, the Rakhi Store offers a wide range of options across fashion, beauty, accessories, and co-branded hampers. The WhatsApp activation, paired with personalised video responses, brings an interactive twist to festive gifting, making even the most last-minute gesture feel thoughtful.

GIVA and Anushka Sharma celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a paw-sitive twist

This Raksha Bandhan, GIVA’s new film “Ties of Love” shows actress Anushka Sharma tying a rakhi on her dog instead of a sibling. The idea is simple but touching: love, care, and protection aren't limited to brothers and sisters, they can be shared with anyone who means something special, even pets.

The campaign highlights that jewellery can be more than just a gift, it can be a lasting reminder of love. Created by GIVA’s in-house team, the video is warm and personal, made stronger by Anushka’s real-life love for animals. The brand’s silver rakhis, featuring spiritual symbols, custom charms, and LGD studs, are designed to be worn every day, making them meaningful gifts for Raksha Bandhan.

ELIVAAS Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with #CareGoesBothWays Campaign

Luxury villa rental brand ELIVAAS has launched a digital Raksha Bandhan campaign titled #CareGoesBothWays, highlighting the quiet, emotional bond between siblings.

The campaign film captures a simple moment between a brother and sister, showing how small, thoughtful gestures often say more than words. Instead of focusing on rituals or presents, it encourages people to value emotional connection and shared experiences.

With warmth and nostalgia, the campaign invites viewers to see Raksha Bandhan as a time for meaningful togetherness, not just tradition.

Sugar Free D’lite’s Rakhi campaign blends humour with healthy gifting

This Raksha Bandhan, Sugar Free D’lite has launched a playful digital campaign titled #CaloriesSeRaksha, celebrating the bond between siblings through laughter and mindful choices. Featuring comedians Mallika Dua and Chetan Goel, the campaign centres on a humorous ad styled like a matrimonial listing, which quickly turns into a lively sibling showdown full of teasing and affection.

While the tone is light-hearted, the campaign reflects a growing shift in how families celebrate, with more focus on thoughtful, health-conscious choices. In line with this, Sugar Free D’lite has introduced limited-edition Rakhi gift packs that include zero-added-sugar cookies and chocolates, offering a festive yet wellness-friendly option.

SKINN by Titan reimagines rakhi gifting with Athiya and Ahaan Shetty

This Raksha Bandhan, SKINN, House of Titan has released a new campaign film featuring real-life siblings Athiya Shetty and Ahaan Shetty. The campaign highlights the warmth and fun of sibling relationships, encouraging people to move beyond routine gifts and choose something truly personal.

The film shows the Shetty siblings joking about odd Rakhi presents from over the years, until Ahaan surprises Athiya with a thoughtful SKINN fragrance gift set featuring Celeste and Celeste Beyond. The teasing slowly gives way to an emotional moment, highlighting how well siblings really know each other.

With this shift from playful banter to genuine care, SKINN positions fragrance as a heartfelt and memorable gift, one that reflects the depth of sibling bonds.

MobiKwik’s reimagines sibling bonds through mutual gratitude

MobiKwik’s latest Raksha Bandhan campaign, TraditionSeHatke, explores the evolving dynamics between siblings by shifting away from conventional portrayals of the festival.

The campaign features a brother writing a letter to his sister, thanking her for being his support system. Instead of a traditional gift, he gives her Digital Gold, symbolising lasting value. The film offers a more balanced view of Raksha Bandhan, where love and care are shared equally.

