Happydent lights up smiles and civic sense

New Delhi: Happydent, a chewing gum brand owned by Perfetti Van Melle India, has released a new advertisement titled “Chamking Gum: Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan”. The campaign marks a return to the brand’s narrative-driven style, aiming to connect with contemporary audiences through the themes of imagination, responsibility, and the power of a smile.

The campaign has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, under the creative leadership of Prasoon Joshi.

The advertisement follows a group of performers who use red paint and bright smiles to draw attention to improper public conduct, specifically littering. Set in a visually rich backdrop, the film combines creative storytelling with a subtle message on civic responsibility.

“This campaign celebrates the sparkling smile as a symbol of imagination, expression and meaning,” said Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director at Perfetti Van Melle India. “‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ isn’t just a tagline—it’s the spirit of the brand and the times we live in. As we engage with Gen Z and modern audiences, we’re proud to create stories that reflect purpose and emotional resonance with visual brilliance.”

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “At Perfetti Van Melle India, our goal has always been to build brands that resonate culturally and emotionally while delivering business impact. Happydent perfectly embodies this vision. ‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ reflects our strategic intent to stay relevant with modern consumers while staying true to the brand’s core. Our enduring partnership with McCann Worldgroup continues to deliver creative excellence that is both distinctive and meaningful.”

Prasoon Joshi, Chief Creative Officer and CEO, McCann Worldgroup India, noted the collaborative nature of the project. “Writing for Happydent has always been close to my heart. But this project would not have been possible without the unwavering trust and collaborative spirit of the Perfetti team. Special acknowledgment goes to Nikhil and his belief in bold ideas. Along with Gunjan who gave us the creative freedom we needed to soar. They have kept the legacy of visionaries like Sameer Suneja who redefined Perfetti’s advertising. A shout out to my wonderful team at McCann Utsav, Gaurav, Jeet, Abhishek and my old partner in melody, Shantanu.”

Watch the campaign film: