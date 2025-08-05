Google pokes fun at Apple’s delayed AI rollout in new Pixel 10 advert

New Delhi: In its latest advertisement for the upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone, Google has drawn attention to Apple’s delay in launching key artificial intelligence features, particularly the overhauled Siri announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2024.

The advert references Apple's widely publicised Apple Intelligence announcement, which included plans for a more personalised Siri powered by generative AI. However, over a year since its unveiling, those Siri enhancements have yet to materialise. Some AI features were released with iOS 18 in September 2024, but others, including the flagship Siri integrations, remain unavailable.

"If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's 'coming soon,' but it's been 'coming soon' for a full year, you could change your definition of 'soon', or you could just change your phone," the advert’s narrator states.

The spot closes with the phrase, "Ask more of your phone," followed by the Pixel 10’s release date of 20 August. The visuals feature a camera sweep across the sides of a jet black device, echoing the minimalist, high-gloss aesthetic often associated with Apple’s past product campaigns. The ad is soundtracked by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode.”

Apple formally introduced its AI strategy with the Apple Intelligence suite in 2024. While some functionalities were made available through iOS 18, several key features, including those related to Siri, were left out of the initial release and have not been rolled out since.

Watch the campaign films: