G-SHOCK launches new campaign with Vicky Kaushal, highlighting Gen Z resilience

New Delhi: G-SHOCK has launched a new campaign in collaboration with its brand ambassador, actor Vicky Kaushal, continuing its earlier ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ message. The campaign focuses on personal resilience and features the brand’s well-known styles, connecting with a younger audience navigating expectations and challenges in their own way.

The campaign places emphasis on inner strength and perseverance, reflecting what the brand describes as the evolving definition of toughness among today’s youth. Alongside the campaign visuals, several of G-SHOCK’s signature watch styles are featured, including the DW-5000R, GA-2100, DW-5600, and GA-110. These models are positioned as symbols of self-expression and durability.

Leading the lineup is the DW-5000R, a modern version of the original G-SHOCK that gained global popularity. Its square face and rugged design continue to reflect the core design language associated with the brand.

Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, said, “With ‘Rise Above the Shocks’, we’re celebrating a generation that is raw, unapologetic and fearless, for whom G-SHOCK is a reflection of this very mindset. This campaign reflects how today’s youth are rewriting what it means to be tough with authenticity, boldness, and style. We are elated to have powerhouse Vicky Kaushal embodying the spirit and vision of this generation, resonating with a powerful message of never giving up and the power of sheer perseverance.”

G-SHOCK ambassador Vicky Kaushal added, “There is strength in silence and power in perseverance. ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ is for everyone who's had the resilience and will to rise above the hardest blows that life has thrown at them, and have a ‘Never Give Up’ outlook in life. That’s what G-SHOCK represents, and I’m proud to be part of such a brand story.”

The campaign was developed in partnership with Method Productions, produced by Ravneet Mahajan and directed by John Fredrick Peter. The production team focused on balancing visual storytelling with themes of grit and modern toughness.

Watch the campaign film: