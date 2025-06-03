Fundamental crafts campaign for JKY Groove, Jockey’s new Gen Z athleisure line

New Delhi: Creative agency Fundamental has conceptualised and executed the launch campaign for JKY Groove, a new athleisure collection from Jockey. The range is aimed at young adults aged 18 to 24 and is positioned as a fashion-forward offering in the brand’s portfolio.

Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jockey, said the collection seeks to strike a balance between the fast-paced lifestyles of today’s youth and the brand’s hallmark values of comfort and quality. “At Jockey, we aim to keep up with the pace of today’s fast-paced lifestyles of our customers while retaining our core values of bringing in a blend of comfort and quality, the core features that we are known for. Our new line features a stylish range of athleisure that connects with the Gen Z audience in a manner that feels authentic and relevant. The Groove collection redefines athleisure by delivering pieces that are not only designed for comfort but also to make a statement. This new line delivers an effortless, groovy vibe that aligns perfectly with Gen Z’s rhythm and sense of identity,” he said.

Describing the design philosophy behind the collection, Rajan added, “Featuring oversized fits and youthful cuts, the collection offers a versatile range of wardrobe staples including t-shirts, hoodies, multi-utility cargos, crop tops, and tank tops, elevating everyday wear with a trend-forward aesthetic. Thoughtfully designed for both form and function, each piece combines contemporary silhouettes with on-trend details that inspire freedom of movement and creative expression.”

Fundamental, the agency tasked with the campaign, sought to align the brand’s narrative with Gen Z’s distinct sensibilities. Nishant Saurabh, Founder and CEO, said, “When Jockey tapped us for this project and shared the ethos of the collection we knew it was both a fantastic opportunity and challenge. After all, Jockey is a strong brand with a compelling narrative. Gen Z too has its own distinct and compelling ethos. Figuring where the twain would meet was where the solve was to be found. That’s exactly what we do very well at Fundamental.”

Commenting on the conceptualisation, Neeraj Kanitkar, Co-founder and Executive Creative Director at Fundamental, said, "Whether you’re zoomers or millennials or boomers, checking yourself out has always been in fashion. However, of course, the andaz, the energy and what it is called keeps changing. The young team at Fundamental of Shivika, Pradnya, Lyncia have brilliantly designed the campaign by melding a timeless insight with the energy, vibrancy and, of course, the confidence of Gen Z. The campaign – 'Fit Check? Checked' – co-opts and celebrates the spirit and vibe of self-expression through style for Gen Z."

He also spoke about the production process, which involved shooting in a tight time frame at a mall location. "The production too was quite a vibe. With one day for both the three films and multiple statics. Fundamental and Emotion Pictures commandeered a mall for a day with director Smriti Thakur and photographer Allwyn Antony working parallely, juggling models and the stars of the project – the JKY Groove collection. It was a race against time with public areas like escalators and elevators having to be finished off before the doors opened for the public. The track is already an ear worm inside the agency and we can’t wait for it to become the unofficial anthem of ‘Fit Checks’ everywhere,” he said.

Watch the campaign films:



