FinEdge targets women’s financial literacy with #SheInvestsBest

Delhi: FinEdge has announced the launch of its campaign, #SheInvestsBest, aimed at creating awareness and fostering financial empowerment among women investors.

Speaking on the announcement of the campaign, Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge, said, "We believe that empowering women with financial knowledge and resources is crucial for building a more inclusive and resilient investment landscape. The #SheInvestsBest campaign is a significant step towards achieving gender parity in financial decision-making and helping women secure their financial futures independently.”

The #SheInvestsBest campaign aims to bridge the awareness gap among women investors, helping them achieve their financial goals.

This campaign targets thousands of women yet to embark on their investment journey towards financial independence.

FinEdge's ‘Dreams into Action’ (DiA) platform is a tool for women investors, offering collaborative decision-making, customised plans, and promoting the right investment behaviour for goal achievement.

Addressing the importance of women’s financial independence, Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, stated, “I am pleased to be a part of the #SheInvestsBest campaign by FinEdge. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women to take control of their financial future with confidence. By providing expert guidance and fostering financial literacy, we can inspire more women to embark on their investment journey, achieve their financial goals, and ultimately, contribute to a more inclusive and diverse financial landscape.”