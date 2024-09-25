FCB India captures how Google’s ‘Android Tap to Pay’ integrates into Genz lifestyle

Delhi: In partnership with Google, FCB India unveiled an Android Tap To Pay integrated campaign with four short digital films that aim to capture the essence of Gen Z's need to be present, stay updated, and never miss a moment—especially when making payments.

These films highlight the everyday moments where Gen Z is in constant touch with their phones and how even the slightest interruption can feel like they're missing out. Available exclusively on Android in India, the 'Tap to Pay' feature provides a payment solution.

Speaking on the launch of campaign, Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India , said, “Android has some of the coolest features ever. Tap to Pay in particular is an intuitive and seamless way to go about paying for your things on the go without stopping what you are doing. Sounds simple right? Well yes, and no. For Gen Z this ability to get even their microseconds back is a game changer. So, we constructed an entire campaign to showcase how this feature can revolutionise even the way they make payments in a fun and engaging way. We took cues from their lives and pop culture and designed a language, look and feel for this campaign. As they say, ‘Android users slay!”

https://youtu.be/KAok3J9SJzM?si=pbnqpBfdlncb6vhm

https://youtu.be/1BNaP8psfzo?si=YoFe2aQY64ZR61NN

https://youtu.be/ybzQvKf8PxI?si=2fVzIPUpI3q6nyHq

https://youtu.be/TZIHXN_1cq0

