Dhoni & Sakshi bring 'Dhoni Review System' to Garnier Black Naturals ad

New Delhi: Garnier Black Naturals has announced its association with the Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, for a new campaign.

The TVC starts with Dhoni teasing Sakshi about the secret to her hair. She then shares why she chose Garnier Black Naturals, leading to a shared moment of hair colouring. The ad ends with a nod to the T-gesture for the DRS in cricket that was also once called the ‘Dhoni Review System’.

Dhoni said, “Garnier has been a trusted brand for hair colour for many years. Sakshi and I are excited to be the faces of Garnier Black Naturals and are happy to share our secret for natural-looking hair colour with everyone. This campaign gives us the opportunity to appear onscreen together after a long time, and we hope that our fans will enjoy it as much as we did filming it.”

The campaign went live at the end of February across multiple touchpoints (traditional, digital and Out of Home).

Ajay Simha, General Manager, Garnier, said, “Garnier Black Naturals is India's most trusted hair colour brand. Through the years, we have grown to become the trusted secret for effective and natural-looking hair.”

He added, “We’re beyond excited to team up with Dhoni and Sakshi for this incredible partnership. We could not have hoped for a more strategic fit than the power couple, who are a benchmark of trust, both on and off the field. With their compelling and unique chemistry, there is no better choice. Through this campaign, we’re creating new ways for consumers to connect with our brand and embrace the trust and authenticity that both Dhoni and Sakshi, as well as Garnier, stand for!”

Parikshit Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Group (BBH India), said, “Garnier Black Naturals is the country’s most trusted hair colour. Who better than the Dhonis to bat for the brand through their unique banter? The campaign consists of memes, teasers, a digital video, a broadcast spot and more, which have already been loved by the internet. We hope this partnership further strengthens the brand’s equity and more couples place their trust in Garnier Black Naturals to keep their secret intact.”

The campaign also features the hashtag #ThalasTRUSTEDColor.

Watch the ad film: