Dhoni and Ranbir Kapoor refuse to share Lay’s limited edition packs

New Delhi: Lay’s has launched its latest limited-edition Flavours of the World range, featuring three new flavours, Mediterranean Pizza, Mexican Salsa, and Korean Chilli.

Lay’s claimed that according to industry insights, there’s been a significant rise in the consumption of food offerings with Korean flavours over the last five years, along with a substantial increase in the volume of sales of products bringing Korean flavours to consumers.

As part of the launch, Lay’s hosted an on-ground experience where consumers and influencers tasted the new flavours.

Meanwhile, for the digital audience, the brand has launched a campaign featuring brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in "Battle of Flavours” campaign.

In the campaign, the duo engages in a showdown over their favourite Lay’s flavours.

Saumya Rathor, Marketing Director, Lay’s, PepsiCo India, said, “Flavour is our language, and innovation is our craft. At Lay’s, we don’t just create chips; we curate experiences that transport our consumers across borders. With Flavours of the World, we bring globally inspired tastes home, ensuring that every pack is more than just a snack; it’s a journey of exciting, authentic flavours. Whether it’s the zest of international spices or the comfort of a familiar crunch, every bite is crafted to excite, delight, and redefine the snacking experience.”

“With Flavours of the World, we have created packaging that isn’t just visually striking but is also transporting consumers to the heart of each cuisine. Every design element—from the vibrant colour palettes to the intricate cultural motifs—was carefully chosen to reflect the essence of Korea, Mexico, and the Mediterranean. It’s always exciting to see how design continues to remain imperative in building anticipation and enhancing the overall snacking experience,” said Tanu Sinha, Head of Design, PepsiCo India and South Asia.

The products are priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 30 and are available across retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and quick commerce channels.

Watch the campaign here: