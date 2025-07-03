CID trio returns to crack the case of the Rs 299 KFC mystery

New Delhi: KFC has brought together actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Narendra Gupta, popularly known for their roles in the long-running investigative series CID, for a brand film featuring the chain’s limited-time Rs 299 dine-in offer.

In the video, Dayanand Shetty is seen trying to decipher Gen Z slang, clearly baffled. Suspicious of what he believes may be a scam, he contacts Shivaji Satam, who in turn ropes in their trusted on-screen partner, Narendra Gupta. Together, the trio set out to get to the bottom of what they describe as an offer that seems “too good to be true”.

The mystery centres around a combo deal featuring seven boneless chicken strips and two hot and crispy pieces for Rs 299. The three actors are shown arriving at a KFC outlet to investigate. What follows is a mix of humorous detective work, mock interrogations, and confusion over modern slang. At several points, the characters revert to their familiar catchphrase, “ye toh scam hai!”

Eventually, a KFC staff member clarifies that the offer is genuine. The video ends with the trio’s suspicion giving way to enjoyment, followed by an impromptu celebration after trying the meal.

The film blends nostalgia, humour, and character-driven storytelling while referencing familiar elements from the CID universe.

Watch the campaign film :