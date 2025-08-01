Canva’s ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ returns with everyday stories of creativity

New Delhi: Canva has released the second edition of its brand campaign in India, titled ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’. Building on the themes of its 2024 debut, the updated campaign features new narratives that explore how design intersects with family life, professional collaboration, and regional cultural contexts.

The campaign’s storytelling continues to highlight Canva’s positioning as a visual communication platform, this time placing greater emphasis on intergenerational relationships and the use of design as a tool for expression and connection.

Canva has continued its collaboration with OML Entertainment for the campaign’s conceptual development and execution. The visual storytelling in this edition integrates Canva’s AI-powered tools such as Magic Design, Magic Media, and Background Remover, shown through varied use cases both at home and in the workplace.

“Design has become a powerful way to create, connect, and communicate in India. With the second edition of 'Dil Se, Design Tak', we are celebrating the creativity in everyday life, from living rooms to boardrooms. The stories are bigger, the communities more diverse, and at the heart of it all is a strong belief that anyone can design.

Whether you're a student, a freelancer, a teacher, or a small business owner, Canva is here to help you turn ideas into impact, on your own terms, in your own language,” said Chandrika Deb, Country Lead - India, Canva.

The first of two new short films features veteran actor Dalip Tahil as Jaadu Dadu, a retired magician who struggles to connect emotionally with his daughter, Aaliya, played by Saloni Batra. While he entertains his granddaughter Drishti with tricks, Aaliya yearns for a more genuine bond.

When Drishti uses Canva to create a heartfelt poster, it becomes a means of rekindling the family’s closeness. The narrative explores how simple acts of design can carry emotional depth in everyday situations.

The second film, expected to release in the coming weeks, revisits Aaliya in a new setting, as a millennial manager mentoring a Gen Z colleague named Sia. The workplace story addresses generational differences and how collaboration through shared design tools becomes a way to build mutual understanding.

The broader campaign includes a series of short-format ads and content adaptations in Tamil and Telugu, featuring local actors. It also includes dubbed versions in Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. These regional adaptations reflect an effort to engage more meaningfully with audiences across different parts of India.

The rollout spans television, cinema, and digital platforms including YouTube, Meta, Snapchat, and Spotify. The campaign will also involve creator-led content, regional collaborations, and community activations.

Watch the campaign films: