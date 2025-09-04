BGMI becomes a Reflex for Gen Z in Dentsu Creative Isobar and KRAFTON campaign

New Delhi: Dentsu Creative Isobar has partnered with KRAFTON India for a campaign showcasing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as a key app for new smartphone users. The campaign is built on the observation that many Gen Z users view their phones as extensions of identity, with downloading BGMI becoming an instinctive expression of self in India’s mobile-first culture.

The campaign consists of two series of short films that explore humour, youth culture, and everyday moments where installing BGMI becomes a natural reflex. Scenarios range from exaggerated elevator confrontations and manhole escapes to celebrating milestones such as job offers or housewarmings, with each narrative emphasising the presence of BGMI as part of daily life.

Abhijat Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative Isobar, said, “We wanted the films to carry the same irreverence and energy that players experience in BGMI every day.”

Srinjoy Das, Associate Director, Marketing, KRAFTON India, added, “At KRAFTON, we’ve always believed BGMI is shaped by the community that plays it. This campaign reflects that spirit, turning even everyday upgrades into moments that celebrate the player’s instinct to connect, express, and compete. At KRAFTON, we are committed to reflecting real player experiences and giving back to the community that has made BGMI part of daily life.”

Sahil Shah, CEO, Dentsu Creative Isobar, said, “We didn’t want to make ads that look like ads, we set out to create content that sparks a reaction, gets shared, meme’d, and remembered. BGMI gave us the perfect playground, and the community gave it life.”

Watch the campaign films: