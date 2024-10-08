Bajaj Lighting's latest ad proves it doesn't just illuminate spaces—it elevates experiences

New Delhi: Bajaj has launched its latest campaign on ‘Built to Shine’, with a focus on blending technology and aesthetic appeal.

The campaign’s latest film, directed by the creative agency McCann, targets the new-age customer by offering them a versatile range of lighting solutions.

Commenting on the campaign, Devika Sachdev, Head of Advertising and Brand Management, said, “With over eight decades of lighting expertise, Bajaj Lighting draws on its rich legacy to address the needs of today’s diverse consumers. Our campaign reflects this expertise, offering innovative solutions that appeal not only to the youth but to a broad spectrum of modern consumers. By offering aesthetic appeal with practical, energy-efficient technology, we aim to strengthen our brand's presence across generations and reinforce our commitment to lighting solutions that enhance everyday living.”

Creative Director at McCann, said, “Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight Bajaj Lighting's ability to innovate while staying true to its legacy. By focusing on their brand promise ‘Built to Shine,’ we’ve strategically positioned the brand as not just a provider of lighting solutions, but as an enabler of elevated lifestyles for the modern consumer. This campaign not only reinforces Bajaj’s market leadership but also creates an emotional connection by integrating technology, aesthetics, and the promise of lasting quality.”

The film features a lively young woman dancing through her day, with every step and twirl triggering a unique lighting experience that perfectly matches her mood and movements. This reflects Bajaj’s ‘Built to Shine’ philosophy which promises lighting solutions that adapt seamlessly to life’s dynamic flow. Highlighting an impressive range of products, the campaign includes motion-activated lights that brighten with every step to smart lamps with a 16-million-color spectrum for customisable ambiance, blending advanced technology with personal expression. When the power cuts, backup lighting ensures that the glow never fades, keeping your moments uninterrupted.

Spanning TV, Digital, and connected TV channels this campaign showcases how Bajaj Lighting doesn’t just illuminate spaces—it elevates experiences.

Bajaj began its journey as a trusted lighting company back in 1938 and has reinvented its offerings to remain relevant to the dynamic landscape. Bringing over 80 years of generational expertise in lighting solutions, the brand’s latest campaign reaffirms its commitment to innovation while staying attuned to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Watch the film here: