Adani Wilmar captures pakoda-in-the rain experience

New Delhi: Adani Wilmar has launched an immersive, 3D #MonsoonWithFortune campaign.

It is crafted around its premier edible offering, Fortune Soyabean Oil.

The campaign aims to capture the inherent joy of indulging in pakodas during rainy days. Fortune has installed hoardings across locations in Lucknow, Kolkata and Pune. These hoardings feature a mechanism that transforms an empty plate into a platter of pakodas with the falling of the rains.

The yellow-and-green hoarding features an empty plate with the words, ‘Baarish Ka Intezaar’ (waiting for the rains) which instantly changes to ‘Pakode Hain Tayaar’ (pakodas are ready) with the pouring of the rains.

Fortune has also launched a TVC, aimed capturing the essence of the season.

The TVC, featuring the tagline – ‘Yeh baarish phir se aayi hai, saath apne pakode ka mausam laayi hai’ (this rain has returned, bringing with it the much-loved season of pakodas), focuses on the experience of enjoying pakodas made by mothers during the rainy season.

Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, said, “This innovative campaign is our way of celebrating the joy of monsoon and connecting with our consumers on a deeper level. We believe this creative approach will resonate with our audience and reinforce Fortune’s position as a brand that understands and embraces the traditions and flavours of Indian households.”