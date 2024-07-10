ACP Pradyuman and Daya investigate skin problems with Nykaa

New Delhi: Nykaa has unveiled a campaign with CID’s ACP Pradyuman and Daya teaming up again, diving deep into skincare.

This campaign fuses the world of skincare with the catchphrases of CID to educate viewers on the essential Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen (CSMS) skincare routine.

In this video, ACP Pradyuman and Daya unravel the mystery behind common skin issues like open pores and pimples, providing valuable skincare tips. You can see Daya excited about breaking the doors, only to realise that they are tacking a mightier enemy- open pores. The line, “Ab ayega bahar skin problems ka raaz,” aims to capture the essence of the campaign as the duo tackles skincare concerns with the same determination they used to solve crimes.