A look at Shikhar ‘Gabbar’ Dhawan’s innings in advertising

New Delhi: Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket two years after he last donned the national jersey, saying that he leaves the scene a content man after representing the country in all three formats.

The 38-year-old made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam and his last India game was also a 50-over match, against Bangladesh in 2022.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.

Having announced his retirement on Saturday, the 38-year-old southpaw can now compete in T20 leagues outside the IPL and he joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

According to media reports, his net worth is US $15 million which is Rs 125 crores. He has been the face of many brands like Eurosport Moto GP, Svish, TagZ Foods, and has also been an investor for the eyewear brand Que.

He also debuted as a host on JioCinema with a new chat show, 'Dhawan Karenge.’

‘Dhawan Karenge’ hosted guests such as Akshay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam, Rishabh Pant, amongst others with some fun game segments. The show was curated and produced by One Digital Entertainment.

Dhawan with his former wife Aesha, also launched home décor brand 'DaONE Home.’

In this tribute post, BestMediaInfo.com explores advertisements starring Dhawan, including works of Eurosport India, Svish, boAt, Nerolac, Dream11, MyTeam11, Flipkart and Symphony.

Eurosport India

Eurosport India recently announced the appointment of Dhawan as the brand ambassador for MotoGP in India. Dhawan is featured in Eurosport India's latest campaign, 'Face Kar Race Kar.’

Partnering with the MotoGP as its Indian Ambassador, Dhawan talked about thinking back to his days riding his favourite bike through the streets of his hometown, Delhi.

Svish

Svish unveiled Svish Hair Removal Spray, endorsed by Dhawan. In the film, he is seen going out on a date and showcases the products’ usage as a quick hair removing solution.

boAt

In this film, Dhawan is seen recounting his career’s trajectory so far and what may come out as an inspirational film of his struggles turns out to be funny as he ad lisps that he doesn’t play to win, he plays to have fun and playfully spanks one of the crew members. When he’s asked to stick to the script, he declares that he is a boathead.

Nerolac

Being a patron of the classic moustache look, Dhawan in his Sunrisers Hyderabad gear, is seen trying his best to keep his moustache from drooping. Throughout the film, him and his team try various ways to keep his moustache intact. In the end, his moustache falls into position because of the praise he receives from people for his newly painted house.

Dream11

Acting in a series of Dream11’s ads, Dhawan dons his real life role of a cricketer playing gully cricket but with a twist. The film explores how Dhawan acts against the rules of one pitch, one hand catch and makes his team lose, thus cementing the brand’s tagline of ‘your game, your rules.’

MyTeam11

Dhawan dons the role of a police officer as he is seen mulling over whom to pick in his team. He ignores the call of his superiors as the film goes on to explain the ease of picking a team and the added interactiveness it brings.

Flipkart

Divided into two segments, the advertisement begins with a leaked video of Shikhar Dhawan where he is heard talking to his friend about finding someone new in his life. Shikhar is seen sitting with a friend in his living room, where he discusses moving on in life and finding someone with perfect compatibility. However, the video ends abruptly, leaving viewers curious about what he meant. This is followed by the second part where the cricketer clears the air and reveals that he was actually talking about falling in love with a beautiful TV, his new love and perfect partner this cricket season. He invites viewers to find their perfect partner from the widest selection of TVs available on Flipkart.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xBuG0_1L7l8

Symphony

Dhawan’s 2 favourite things? A ball from the off side and in this latest film, Symphony air cooler! He endorses the AC as his solution to beating the summer heat.