OOH ads in 2024: Sustainability, innovation, hyper-localised storytelling take centre stage

New Delhi: 2024 was a year of mixed feelings for the OOH industry as the agencies turned a green leaf with their sustainable efforts, and brought in 3D billboards that created excitement on one hand while on the other they witnessed a lacklustre festive season.

According to Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO of Connect Network, “The OOH industry in India saw investments of approximately Rs 4,500 crore in 2024, with a significant share coming from high-growth sectors like Automotive, Fashion Lifestyle, Mobile handsets, and real estate.

To add, 2024 has been a year of steady growth for the OOH industry. We saw a good revenue increase of around 10-12%, driven by strong performances from sectors like automotive, fashion & lifestyle, and real estate. The high-growth sectors like automotive comprised 12% of all spends; fashion and lifestyle accounted for 10% of OOH spends; mobile handsets contributed 10%; and real estate 30%.”

Comparing 2024 to the teaser of a film, Nayak, Mohit Ghate Co-founder at Wit and Chai said, “The OOH advertising industry in 2024 felt like a campaign teaser with some hits, some misses, few plot twists and enough drama to keep us hooked for the sequel. Revenue growth wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but neither was it a flop show.

Business was steady, and we saw brands cautiously putting their bets on high-visibility locations while holding back on experimenting too much during a somewhat tepid festive season. But hey, even King Khan bounced back after a few flops, and so will the OOH industry, after all, billboard battleground isn’t for the faint-hearted, it’s for those who love a good plot twist, and we’re ready to roll out the big, bold ideas for 2025.”

Key trends

Speaking of trends, 2024 was flooded with interesting campaigns. Be it Lakme’s anamorphic DOOH campaigns or witty activations by Jeevansaathi.com and OYO, the OOH space saw it all. What stood out were the witty ones as they cut across all sections of society and made people giggle.

Weighing in on the discussion of trends, Ghate said, “This year, trends were all about ‘keeping it real and keeping it green.’ Sustainability ruled the roost, with biodegradable billboards and solar-powered lighting stealing the show, with brands embracing green like it’s the new black. I believe sustainability will continue to dominate as a trend and will see a shift from a ‘nice-to-have’ to a ‘must-have. Hyper-localised storytelling also had its moment, reminding us that great advertising doesn’t shout—it speaks your language.”

Looking forward to 2025, Nayak believes that dynamic and contextual advertising, hybrid campaigns integrating digital and physical touchpoints, and data-driven planning are expected to dominate, ensuring OOH remains a critical channel for impactful brand storytelling.

Innovation in the space

OOH campaigns have always been a space for innovation. From Burger King’s “Shake’O’meter” which shifted prices with the wind in real time or Godrej’s campaign that blended AI with its advanced washing machine, the OOH space has seen a flurry of innovations.

As per Nayak, the significant change will be the growth of digital inventory across the industry, including traditional, transit, airports, malls, etc. “This rise will also bring AI-driven dynamic content. Programmatic DOOH will expand with precise targeting and ROI tracking, while enhanced digital connectivity will enable smarter, data-led campaigns, boosting OOH's relevance and effectiveness,” he added.

Supplementing Nayak’s thoughts, Ghate added, “Innovation in 2025 will include smarter use of data-driven targeting, AI-driven placements, gamified displays, and maybe even AR-driven campaigns that let you interact with a billboard using just your smartphone. It's going to be a wild ride, and we’re ready to strap in! So, if the last quarter was a sleeper hit, the upcoming ones promise to be action-packed.

Brands should not look at OOH as just one more channel for advertising but rather as a 3D, hyper-real, immersive experience that makes people pause, smile, and say, “Wait, that’s brilliant!” It’s not about being seen, it’s about being remembered.”

Bouncing Back

If 2024 was a “not as expected,” Ghate is optimistic about 2025.

Giving a piece of his thoughts on the subject, he said, “Looking ahead to 2025, I predict growth in the OOH sector at a healthy 10-12%, because let’s face it, there’s no ‘skip ad’ button on a 50-foot billboard staring them down on their daily commute.

As for bouncing back, we’re going to tap into what I like to call ‘DOOH therapy’—Digital Out-of-Home, which is clearly the hero of the sequel. We expect to see more interactive screens, dynamic visuals, personalised messaging, and campaigns that blend the physical and digital worlds seamlessly. From anamorphic 3D displays that make heads turn to AR-integrated billboards that make passersby stop and stare, our strategy is simple: Go big, go bold, and go tech-forward.

Brands will continue to invest in smarter screens, hyper-personalised content, and campaigns that feel like a conversation rather than a commercial.”