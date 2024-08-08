In-depth: Onam adex up by 10% even as Wayanad landslide tragedy hits celebrations

New Delhi: Boat races, smiling faces, and streets enveloped with the smell of payasam can make even a Dubai-raised Malayali miss Kerala. The harvest festival celebrates the homecoming of Mahabali every year, bringing the southern markets of India to life.

It’s not just street vendors who go sleepless as they prepare for the festive month; marketers too have their lights on at 3 am as they design and develop strategies to capitalise on the growing consumer sentiment during the festive season.

Onam, the inaugural festival of the financial year, serves as a litmus test for the upcoming festive season, predicting how the festive season will tread further.

Despite the monsoon's fury, with flash floods and landslides in Kerala, experts predict a 10% growth in advertising spending for 2024, defying the elements.

Providing a detailed insight into the matter, Aparna Tadikonda, EVP, South, Interactive Avenues, said, “Advertising during Onam is expected to grow by 10% this year. Key drivers of growth will be retail, food and beverages, and consumer packaged goods. Retail brands are likely to increase spending by around 9% due to the festive shopping surge. Automotive ads are set to grow by 6%, thanks to promotions and new launches, especially electric vehicles.”

According to a Croma spokesperson, “The festival contributes 30-40% of annual sales for consumer electronics.”

Speaking of increased consumer spending, Anup Mathew, SVP, Media Solutions, Mathrubhumi, said, “Acting as one of the key retail periods of the year, the period accounts for 15–22% of the annual sales for the auto sector as people get their annual bonuses and hence enjoy higher spending power.”

Brands ride on the power of print for Onam

The dominance of print in the Kerala market owing to higher literacy rates in the state is undeniable, suggested experts. Matthew said, “Kerala is the number one state in terms of print penetration and also a state where print reach is higher than cable and satellite. Keralites are known for being politically and socially active, with a keen interest in local, national, and international affairs. This creates a robust readership base that values in-depth reporting and analysis.

Combined with a strong preference for Malayalam (98.5% of newspaper readers in Kerala are Malayalam daily readers), the trust and credibility that print media provides make it a highly preferred medium.”

Saurabh Sharma, Head of Marketing, HT Media, seconded, “With the highest literacy rate in India, the state boasts an impressive print reach of 87%, surpassing other media forms such as cable and satellite television, the internet, radio, and cinema.”

Onam is also referred to as the tug-of-war season for the media landscape, with each format trying to get a larger share of the pie.

Adding to what makes Kerala a unique destination for advertisers, Darshan M, CEO of Pressman Advertising, said, “The learnt population tends to be more updated and discerning, making them more attracted towards detailed and well-crafted advertisements. This makes print media remarkably successful, as the audience values and engages with well-written content.”

OOH compliments print

Print may feel like the go-to medium for Onam advertising, but Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO of Connect Network, advises marketers not to discount OOH’s ability to stir conversations that may become a talking point for the internet.

Expanding his thought on the subject, he said, “OOH strategically leverages the festive spirit with eye-catching, culturally relevant campaigns that resonate with the audience. Its capacity for mass reach and hyperlocal targeting ensures it complements print and other media formats, making it an indispensable component of the Onam media mix.”

Darshan M said that the growth of OOH will be around 10 to 12% during the Onam period, as Kerala’s topography, with its mix of urban centres and rural countryside, offers varied prospects for OOH advertising.

He added, “High-traffic areas like markets, bus stations, and shopping malls provide strategic locations for billboards and other OOH media. The state's widespread network of public transportation also offers abundant touchpoints for transit advertising. Integration of creative technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 3D displays in OOH and DOOH campaigns is proving to significantly boost engagement, attention, and purchase consideration.”

The power of radio

Delineating the role of radio as a media multiplier, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, of Red FM and Magic FM, said, “Although TV and print primarily drive advertising during this period, radio seamlessly weaves together audio messages, jingles, and brand stories. Whether it’s a catchy tune or a compelling narrative, radio ensures consistent exposure.

When the streets are crowded and the audience is distracted, radio brings in a sense of nostalgia catering to the auditory senses, persuading consumers and helping brands create demand for their products.”

Alluding to a use case for radio, Narayanan said, “It's all about an integrated solutions approach. From showroom openings and celebrity visits to social media amplification, RWA activations, and anthem/brand song videos, brands need a comprehensive suite of services alongside their on-air requirements. Radio, being a powerful medium with extensive reach, brands can leverage it effectively to expand their footprint among less tech-savvy clients.”

Digital media helps with personalised advertising

Mautik Tolia, Founder and Managing Director of Bodhitree Multimedia, commented, “Due to the presence of a tech-savvy audience, we can use more digitalised methods of marketing that reach the consumer directly, be it personalised ads based on algorithms or short promo videos on different platforms.”

“Digital ad spending is expected to see significant growth as brands enhance reach and drive sales, especially in direct-to-consumer segments,” added Tadikonda.

Entertainment category to see higher spending

As per experts, the entertainment category sees higher spending due to special Onam episodes, cinema releases, and OTT launches, ultimately leading to an increase in advertising spending across OOH and other mediums. Such trends point towards tremendous opportunities for branded content.

Nayak foresees a similar trend this year as big-ticket shows, events, brand collaborations with influencers, and mega movies stare at big releases during this period to drive up advertising spending while simultaneously providing opportunities for brand integration.

Calling out the expected trends in the entertainment sector, Tolia said, “Reruns of famous movies, festive discounts on OTT platforms, and bonanza episodes on TV channels are primary techniques to make the most of this season. Planning new releases around Onam, especially for regional content in the state, has also proven to be an extremely effective way of bringing the audiences to the screens. So yes, we will possibly witness similar marketing trends.”

Relevance of using local influencers during Onam

Since creatives tend to get approved by the marketing folks if they don't speak the language, they don't necessarily understand what the messaging is, so it's very hard for somebody to take a call and approve the content, creating a barrier between the brand and the consumer.”

To tackle the language barrier, Merani recommends the use of influencer marketing to connect better with the audience. “Utilising Malayalam-speaking influencers who will appeal to local audiences is definitely going to play a very important role. Brands that crack the language will also achieve success. If brands speak their customer’s language, they are more likely to get to their hearts, and since influencers bring in the local dialect, the colloquial tone that is relatable to the consumer, they can crack the market,” said Merani.

Personalisation and localisation are key

Given the uniqueness of the Kerala market, marketers need to carefully stitch the media mix fabric. The need to employ novel ideas while experimenting with personalised marketing solutions has never been stronger. For marketers having a hard time planning their media mix, experts have the following suggestions:

For Tolia of Bodhitree Multimedia, the high literacy rate allows one to be creative with words and jargon, making advertising interactive. “It is not about choosing between print and TV advertising but the ability to use innovative techniques to market creative content in Kerala, which, luckily, the audience has always accepted.”

Along with media planning, brands need to get their basics right. Suggesting brands to 'Inform, not tell’ Sharma highlights the importance of Knowing Your Customer aka KYC. “Kerela is not very different from other states; brands should not just do media planning but rather audience planning as well. Answer primary questions like, What is the core cohort for the brand to target and then see what platform or medium they are spending their time on?”

He added that the campaigns highlighting the importance of family, community, and celebration of life, will help brands stand out in the clutter surrounding Onam festivities.

Tolia, a strong proponent of a multi-pronged strategy, said, “Extensive newspaper ads, pamphlets, or even topical TV ads can garner several eyeballs during this season, prompting consumers to find a different way of celebrating the festival. Significant growth can be observed in the way brands such as Zomato are marketing these days. Their prompts, advertisements, personalised emails all speak to the consumer directly, adding a personal touch, making it effective for not only the season but all year round as well.”

Unless someone has been living under a rock, they have probably heard of Hanumankind, a Kerala-based rapper whose rap called ‘Big Dawgs’ has taken over the global landscape. Praising the connection that art enjoys with people, Vivek Merani, Managing Director at Magnon eg+, said, “One big trend in Malayalam now is rap and it is really coming up in such a big way that brands are trying to play catch-up with it.”

However, not all is hunky-dory when it comes to Onam. With a unique audience, language barriers, and anomalies in the way agencies and brands function, standing out can be an uphill task.

Sharing his thoughts on economic pressures that may hinder marketing plans for various brands, Sharma said, “While Kerala has a high percentage of consumers in the upper economic classes, - fluctuations in the economy can impact consumer spending habits. Brands need to be agile and responsive to these changes to maintain their market presence.”

Hinting at an anomaly when it comes to brand communication, Merani said, “Brands headquartered in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore tend to be aware of the opportunity that exists in Kerala, but they don't speak the language; they're not necessarily aware of the cultural nuances, so, the agency and the brand both together fail to contextualise their marketing efforts.”

Diving into the details of the issue, Merani said, “What usually happens is that the agency and the brand conceptualise their campaigns in English or Hindi at best and then they translate it. The need for brands is to develop language first thinking at the ideation stage. Going regional is a priority for every CMO but in terms of execution, they fail to board the bus.

Known for their cultural pride, Malayalis hold their language and traditions close to their hearts. For brands to stand out among the chaos that ensues, they need to establish a local connection. As Narayanan perceives it, “local lingo campaigns with reference to what's trending amongst the millenniums are key to the brands getting more ears to their communication.”

Resounding the bugle of localised communication, Tolia said, “Themes of caste discrimination and religious movements are highlighted in the world of content and hold a strong connection with the audience. In these evolving times, there is a lot more value today for historic stories, local stories, and stories that can start a conversation.”

Complementing the bandwagon of localised marketing, Mathew, said, “Onam is deeply rooted in tradition and cultural practices. These include Pookalam, intricate floral designs that are a hallmark of Onam celebrations; Vallam Kali, the traditional boat race; Onam Sadhya, the grand feast central to Onam celebrations; Onakodi, the tradition of buying new clothes; and Mahabali, narratives that reference the story of King Mahabali and his reign of prosperity. Above all, Onam is about family and community.”

Far from Kerala, Merani highlights an untapped market—the Middle East. “Indian Onam campaigns resonate there too. Brands need to recognise this cross-cultural appeal and allocate spending strategically. With online shopping and gifting between India and the Middle East, the potential is immense,” said Merani.

To conclude, Onam presents a substantial sales opportunity for brands. However, their success hinges on overcoming challenges like the language barrier and optimising their marketing mix. By addressing these hurdles, brands can truly thrive during this festive season.