Maha Kumbh 2025: How brands can make a splash during the mega marketing mela

New Delhi: From waterproof sarees to "roti reminders" urging pilgrims to wash their hands and even clapping gloves and t-shirts to fit 2 people so that they don’t get lost, the Kumbh Mela has long been the playground for brands with big ideas.

This time around, as the Maha Kumbh returns on January 14 after a 12-year hiatus, it’s set to draw a staggering 400 million visitors—a brand marketer’s dream come true! Nowhere else in India can brands reach such a colossal and diverse audience in one go.

Prateek N Kumar, Founder and CEO of NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, explained that brand activation budgets at the Kumbh Mela vary based on scale. Small interactive booths typically cost between Rs 4–12 lakh, while mid-range setups, like VR experience zones, range from Rs 16–40 lakh. Large installations, such as cultural workshops, can go up to Rs 40–80 lakh. For full-service branded lounges or multi-experience zones, costs can reach Rs 80 lakh to Rs 2 crore, covering complex setups and advanced engagement touchpoints.

Beyond the media value, the possibilities for brands to connect authentically with a diverse, receptive crowd at Maha Kumbh are as vast as the holy waters themselves. But brands need to sketch out how they can get the most out of it.

The question that arises here is what brands can do apart from setting up stalls and on-the-face advertising campaigns. How can they stand out in the clutter?

Presenting his thoughts on the question, Abhishek Tiwary, Global Business Head, NetSetGo Media, said, “Brand managers can use the current cultural heritage preservation in documentary projects, oral history collections from sadhus and pilgrims, or sponsoring traditional performing arts. They could also engage in eco-friendly activities such as organising nationwide clean-up exercises or promoting other alternatives for camping.

In 2019, HUL’s Red Label launched an innovative tea vending machine across Kumbh City that doubled as a dustbin. Branded with the slogan “Kachra le aao, chai le jaao” (bring garbage, get tea), the machine dispensed a fresh cup of tea each time someone disposed of trash, thanks to built-in sensors. This clever setup encouraged pilgrims to keep the area clean while enjoying a warm drink.

He added, “It would be nice to place resting areas, water purification units, and even charging sections left behind with nice branding. Authentic Connections will not be created with brand aggression by providing pilgrims’ journey films or promoting local craftsmen through temporary markets.”

In fact, the Kumbh Mela has always been an FMCG party for brands like Reckitt, HUL, and Dabur.

It may feel like an FMCG party but Nisha Sampath of Bright Angels Consulting LLP feels that all brands should go and take a dip at the Kumbh.

Speaking of which other categories can show their presence at the Kumbh, Sampath said, “When people go on pilgrimages, they are more relaxed and in a different mindset. Therefore, no brand should feel excluded from events like the Kumbh Mela. Data from companies like HUL shows that rural India is experiencing growth in spending patterns, presenting opportunities for new categories and brands. Finance brands, especially those focused on women's empowerment, can engage with rural consumers during these events.

Additionally, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers can address myths about rural power deprivation and promote EV benefits. Rural areas, especially in prosperous regions like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Karnataka, are increasingly behaving like urban areas. The convergence of rural and urban consumption patterns makes it an ideal time to showcase various categories. Indian consumers value propositions that offer cost savings and maintenance benefits, making EVs appealing even in rural areas.”

Further adding to her thoughts, Sampath mentioned how the Kumbh can be a great marketing site for consumer electronics as well despite subdued demand. “Electronics and durable categories like laptops and mobiles are essential for education and the younger generation, so their demand remains strong even during tough economic times. These categories can perform well at events like the Kumbh Mela.

Moreover, jewellery has interesting propositions, especially during festival buying. Jewellery and gold are intrinsic to our culture, and brands like Tanishq have introduced schemes such as jewellery on EMI or fixed deposits, which can be very appealing. These types of schemes can resonate well with the audience at such events,” Sampath added.

Having said that, Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Founder and CMO of Vritti Mindwave Media, said, “Beyond FMCG, sectors like healthcare, technology, logistics, and hospitality can benefit greatly.

“Healthcare companies can provide on-site medical tents, hydration stations, and health check-ups, which would be invaluable to pilgrims. Technology and telecom brands can support the Mela by providing connectivity, mobile charging stations, and digital payment solutions, making the experience smoother for attendees.

Hospitality brands can offer comfortable accommodations and refreshments, especially for large groups. Despite the slowdown in the festive season, the Kumbh Mela’s immense footfall presents a unique chance to connect with a rural audience, one that brands are unlikely to overlook,” Radhakrishnan quoted.

When it comes to participation at the Kumbh, Vikas Mehta, an independent brand consultant, advises only brands with a nationwide appeal to arrive at the Kumbh. “Only brands with a national presence should participate in Kumbh, as the fair attracts visitors from across the country.

If someone from Pune encounters a local brand at the Mela that they cannot purchase back home, it’s a waste of marketing dollars for the brand. Therefore, brands with a national presence that offer products used by people from varied economic backgrounds, such as Harpic, biscuit brands, and chai patti brands, should come to Kumbh,” said Mehta.

The opportunity is far and wide but according to Sampath, brands will have to reimagine the way they do campaigns and stick to old-school ways of BTL campaigns and not just stick to digital marketing around the Kumbh.

Providing perspective on this thought, Sampath said, “You need to reimagine creative on-ground activities that aren't necessarily linked to immediate sales or revenue amplification. The Kumbh is an incredible opportunity to test new products and find their goodness of fit among various audiences.

Treat these activities as an investment in building goodwill and affinity. It's a two-way education process where you educate consumers about your product and test new products, while also learning about them in a face-to-face environment. Think of gamification and ways to be of service rather than just selling. Focus on helping people and creating meaningful interactions in this environment.”

It is also important to note that it’s not just popular brands who can arrive at the Kumbh; luxury brands such as Cox and King have previously offered luxurious stays at the Kumbh.

Calling it a chance to redefine their approach for luxury brands, Radhakrishnan said, “Rather than focusing solely on premium accommodations, they could curate unique spiritual experiences. For example, they might offer guided, personalised pilgrimage tours with spiritual leaders or reserved access to major aarti ceremonies.

Luxury brands in wellness could set up high-end spa services for rest and rejuvenation. By tailoring their offerings to elevate the spiritual journey, luxury brands can carve a distinct and respectful niche at Kumbh.”

Apart from sanitation-related activities and offering services, what are the other areas where brands can contribute?

Sharing his thoughts on the questions, Radhakrishnan said, “Brands have a range of impactful contributions they can make. Infrastructure support, such as erecting safe crowd-control barricades or providing portable rest areas, addresses critical needs. Technology companies can implement RFID-based solutions for lost-and-found services, enhancing security.

Additionally, consumer durables brands can set up mobile charging stations or sponsor relaxation zones. Providing eco-friendly, reusable water bottles for carrying holy water or sponsoring pamphlets with hymns and Kumbh maps are thoughtful touches that enhance the pilgrim experience.”

Tiwary also pointed out that brands can utilise the Mela app by adding important features like real-time rush hour assistance, lost and found, and scheduling for virtual darshan.

“They could even provide booking for Prasad in digital form, safety instructions depending on the location, and audio guides in many languages. The help of interactive augmented reality could let the devotees know the aspects of religion and the usage of QR codes at appropriate places could provide exclusive content or other offers. The smart wristbands integrated with the application can also assist in tracing family members and accessing important services. Virtual reality zones can also be created for elderly and disabled persons unable to perform sacred and religious rituals to enrich their experience,” Tiwari added.

Brands can do all they want, but amidst the chaos at Kumbh, brands need to focus on curating memorable and ‘fun’ experiences for the devotees.

Rahat Khan, Co-founder of Fame Keeda, said, “To resonate with the spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela, brands can create meditation zones or VR showcases of the event's history and mythology. Organising charity initiatives, cleanliness drives, or health camps and offering free water with branding can benefit the community and position the brand as socially responsible. Using AR/VR to enhance the physical experience with interactive installations allows devotees to share their experiences on social media, amplifying the brand's reach. Personalised experiences, such as customised blessings or fortune-telling, can create strong emotional connections with the brand.

Designing merchandise that symbolises the spiritual journey and encouraging devotees to share their personal stories through social media campaigns, video contests, or live storytelling sessions can further engage the audience. Beyond selfie booths, interactive installations like digital art displays, augmented reality experiences, or virtual reality journeys can make the experience more engaging. Organising workshops on yoga, meditation, or traditional arts and crafts and curating unique food and beverage experiences, such as pop-up cafes serving traditional Indian delicacies or health food corners, can enhance the branding. Charitable initiatives like charity runs or musical performances can also engage the audience and create a positive brand image.”

The campaigns are ready, and the booths are set yet a hundred things could go wrong with brands.

Manesh Swamy, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer at LS Creative - LS Digital, tells brands to respect the culture of the devotees present at the event.

From the horse’s lips, “Disrespecting the cultural context, appearing overly commercial, or disregarding sacred values can harm a brand’s image significantly. Brands should avoid aggressive tactics or inappropriate advertising placements near holy sites or rituals. Failure to appreciate Kumbh Mela’s religious and cultural significance can make communications appear tone-deaf, alienating potential customers.

In 2019, the FMCG major Hindustan Unilever faced a backlash on social media platforms after its ad for the tea brand, Brooke Bond Red Label, showed Kumbh Mela as a "place where old people get abandoned.".

Sampath calls modern marketers to be ‘quite disconnected’ from the rural landscape and the Red Label campaign is proof of what happens when marketers fail to factor in people’s mood at the Kumbh.

“When Red Label ran an ad during the Kumbh Mela that highlighted how some people abandon their elderly parents at the event, even though the campaign had good thought behind it, the ad offended many people. Brands need to understand that when people go to the Kumbh Mela, they are in a devout mood to pray and celebrate, so bringing negativity into that space can be very sensitive.

Most attendees are there to pray and celebrate, and a negative message can have a bad impact, as it did for Red Label. Marketers and advertisers often disconnect from mass and rural India, where behaviors may be modern, but mindsets can still be traditional. Therefore, it is crucial to test or retest campaigns and ideas before launching them to ensure they are not controversial or sensitive. This helps ensure that consumers like the campaign and that there are no red flags.”

Secondly, brands must also avoid overpromising and underdelivering. Any negative experience can leave a lasting unfavourable impression.”

According to Kumar, to avoid a negative impression of Kumbh Mela, brands need to approach their involvement with cultural sensitivity and respect for the event’s deeply spiritual atmosphere. “Mishandling aspects like overt commercialisation, neglecting cultural sensitivity, creating environmental impact, or insensitive influencer activations can harm the brand's image. Brands should focus on delivering thoughtful, culturally respectful, and environmentally conscious experiences.

Additionally, respecting privacy, being sensitive toward local vendors, and avoiding intrusive branding are crucial. Proper planning and sensitivity to the Kumbh Mela’s essence can help maintain a positive image and create meaningful connections with the audience.”

Adding hues to his suggestions, Mehta said, “Brands should avoid using the colour green at the fair, as it could provoke certain segments of the audience. However, they must also ensure that they do not appear to cater exclusively to the festivities of one religion. This balanced approach will help brands maintain a neutral and inclusive image while respecting the diverse audience at the event.”

The event is chaotic, and people are constantly looking for some relief. Tiwary suggests that if brands can provide that relief to the consumers, their brand recall is more likely to increase.

“Technology can enhance engagement through AI-led AR experiences, immersive art installations, and spiritually themed interactions. Gamified activities that cater to diverse audiences and culturally rooted experiences that deepen the spiritual journey are compelling additions.

Additionally, leisure experiences specifically for senior citizens can offer a thoughtful and memorable way for brands to connect with all generations attending the Kumbh,” said Tiwary.

Wrapping it up as to what brands should and should not do at the Kumbh, Sampath has a small summary for brands. “Focus on building affinity and engagement, not just sales. Use the opportunity to educate consumers and learn from them. Entering a spiritual or religious space like the Kumbh Mela is priceless because it touches the core of people's lives.

Marketers usually avoid this area, but it's crucial to understand and empathise with these consumers, rooting your brand in their cultural and spiritual narratives. By doing so, you minimise the risk of things going wrong. Empathising with people on a pilgrimage allows you to move beyond conventional marketing and become part of their lives in those moments, ensuring a successful and meaningful connection,” Sampath resolved.