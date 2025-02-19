Will Champions Trophy 2025 be a marketer’s delight?

New Delhi: The Champions Trophy kicks off on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in Pakistan after a long gap of seven years. There were significant doubts about whether the tournament would take place on time, but it is finally happening, with the host team facing New Zealand, who recently won the triangular series final against Pakistan. Meanwhile, India will play all its matches in Dubai, including the final, if they qualify. JioStar will provide the live telecast of all matches, ensuring widespread accessibility.

The highly anticipated Champions Trophy presents a unique opportunity for brands to engage with a massive, highly invested audience, particularly given the prime-time scheduling of the matches. Viewership expectations are high, but the most-watched game is likely to be the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash on Sunday, February 23. Historically, these encounters have set record-breaking viewership numbers, making this match a golden opportunity for advertisers.

But the key question remains: Will the Champions Trophy 2025 be a marketer's delight?

Cricket’s advertising legacy

Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar have set benchmarks with events like the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which attracted 530 million viewers on TV and 550 million on digital platforms. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 also saw massive engagement, drawing 404 million TV viewers and 380 million digital viewers. Given this legacy, the Champions Trophy has the potential to drive substantial viewership, with the top eight teams competing for the prestigious title.

For most brands, cricket remains a safe bet for visibility and consumer engagement. However, a crucial factor is budget allocation, as the tournament falls in the 11th month of the financial year. Many brands may exercise financial prudence, evaluating available budgets before committing to advertising spends. Additionally, with the IPL scheduled just weeks after the Champions Trophy, brands may weigh their options carefully, considering which tournament offers a better long-term impact.

Budget allocation: TV vs digital

Even if brands choose to invest in the Champions Trophy, the key challenge is how they distribute their budgets across different mediums. Television and digital will be the primary platforms for ad spending, but which will take the lion’s share?

Reports from leading media companies predict digital ad spending to grow by 15% to 20%, signalling a shift toward digital-first campaigns. However, television remains a stronghold for live sports, offering unmatched reach and engagement in traditional cricket markets. Meanwhile, print, radio, and OOH (out-of-home advertising) will form a smaller portion of ad spends.

The role of interactive and programmatic advertising

Brands must also consider the format of advertising. With second-screen engagement rising, interactive and programmatic advertising on digital platforms could offer better ROI than traditional TV spots. Other emerging strategies include:

Influencer marketing

Social media activations

OTT platform integrations

These approaches can maximise brand reach beyond traditional TV commercials.

The IPL factor: A strategic dilemma

The Champions Trophy presents a lucrative but strategic dilemma for brands:

Should they capitalise on the immediate cricketing fervour?

Or reserve budgets for the IPL, which guarantees sustained engagement for over two months?

Some brands may spread their budgets thin, using the Champions Trophy as a launchpad before IPL 2025. Others may choose to earmark larger investments for IPL, given its proven track record of delivering strong viewership numbers.

We've seen this dilemma before—in 2024 when the T20 World Cup followed the IPL. Some brands hesitated initially, only jumping on board for the semi-finals and final, especially if India reached both stages. The same trend could repeat this year, with marketers waiting to gauge audience interest before making big ad spends.

Conclusion

Regardless of the strategy, one thing is certain—cricket remains the ultimate platform for advertisers to capture audience attention. Whether through the Champions Trophy or IPL, brands will have to make strategic choices to maximise impact and ROI in 2025.