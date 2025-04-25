Why women in advertising need to speak louder, not softer

New Delhi: In an industry that strives on bold ideas, clear positions and attention-grabbing storytelling, it is not only a point of discussion but about time it's mandated that women in advertising speak louder.

Now, before we get into this a little deeper, let me tell you what I mean by women need to speak louder. It doesn’t mean in terms of volume—it means speaking first and not waiting to be called on, it means naming an idea and giving credit clearly, and it means interrupting when necessary and challenging ideas or discussions on any level, without apologising for it.

Unfortunately, even today, when women are loud, they risk the chance of being termed as ‘emotional’ or ‘reactive,’ but when men do the same, they are more often than most of the times given the label of being a visionary or strategic. It's time women unapologetically become strategic.

Advertising has always rewarded the boldest, loudest pitch and the strongest tagline. So why should women whisper in brilliance? From brainstorming sessions to boardroom meetings, we still get to see double standards. Now don’t get me wrong, we have come a far, far way from where we used to be, but can we do more? Yes, absolutely! Unfortunately, even today, when a man speaks with conviction, he is usually labelled as confident, but for a woman, she risks being labelled as aggressive or difficult.

Now, why does this become so important in advertising? Because in advertising, your presence is your power! If you’re not vocal enough, not owning a pitch, or not being clear in articulating your point, you risk being invisible. Speaking louder doesn’t mean dominating the room, but means unapologetically being clear.

Now, as a woman or man reading this, you might say, No, this is far from the truth. “I work in an organisation which gives equal weightage and importance to both men and women,” but let me ask you and give this a real hard think: How many times have you heard these phrases—“I’m not sure, but…” “Just thinking out loud,” or “this might sound like a silly idea, but,” or even “I’m sorry but this is my point of view.” These sentences, which I am also guilty of saying multiple times, are cushioned reflexes born from a culture that teaches women to tiptoe around authority. Society has given women the power to be an authority, but it comes with the tagline of needing to be liked, needing not to be overexpressive, and always having those thoughts at the back of your mind. Every time a woman gives feedback or gives her viewpoint in the way mentioned above, she unnecessarily qualifies and waters down the power of her own voice. And that’s a cost we should no longer be willing to accept.

When women in leadership roles speak loudly, they’re not only doing it for themselves but also modelling what’s possible for the future. They give younger women who are looking at them with inspiration the permission to take up space, speak with confidence, & lead with audacity. Because the next generation in advertising is watching & they are not looking for perfection, they are looking at proof with live examples to be set in front of them.

There have been multiple times when I used to spend so much energy softening my feedback—not because it wasn’t valid, but because I was afraid of being labelled ‘rude’ or ‘harsh.’ I’d wrap it in compliments, caveats, and disclaimers. But over time, I realised clarity is kindness, and diluting the truth doesn’t serve anyone, especially not the team.

I would like to hope that this is only the start of such conversations, but this industry doesn’t need more polite nodding. It needs women in rooms who can shape the narrative and command their seat at the table and then make that table bigger for more women to join in. It has never been about being loud for the sake of noise; it’s about being heard. Fully confident and without any compromise.