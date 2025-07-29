What marketers can learn from the sleeper hit ‘Saiyaara’

New Delhi: If you have even a passing interest in Hindi cinema or the entertainment industry, chances are you've heard about Saiyaara, the latest sleeper hit from Bollywood.

Vineet Chugh

Whether you’ve seen the film or not, your social media feed (like mine) is probably filled with updates about how the movie grossed Rs 82 crores in its opening weekend and went on to cross over Rs 225 crores by its second weekend, surprising everyone with its success despite minimal promotion. It has now become the highest-grossing Indian film featuring debutants in lead roles to date.

I haven’t watched the film yet, but as a marketer, I’m intrigued, not just by the movie, but by the marketing phenomenon surrounding it. What's fascinating is that this time, the buzz wasn’t directly created by the producers or paid media. The hype is coming straight from the audience.

In many ways, the release of Saiyaara feels less like a typical Bollywood launch and more like a smart new product rollout. The target customers (in this case, moviegoers) experienced it, loved it, and are now spreading the word, leaving others curious to try it too. While it’s too early to call this movie a long-term brand (that requires repeated consumption and a loyal fan base), we can certainly treat it as a highly successful product launch.

Here are 4 marketing lessons we can learn from the film’s unexpected triumph:

Break the norms

Yash Raj Films, the makers of Saiyaara, didn’t follow the traditional Bollywood promotional strategy — no road shows, no overexposed star interviews, no reality TV appearances. Instead, they released songs one by one, followed by a well-edited trailer just two weeks before launch, and the director’s interviews on YouTube channels a week prior. The result? Genuine intrigue, no fatigue, and no overhyped star image before the release.

Marketing lesson - Innovate. Change the rules. What has been working for years may not work today. Break away from the usual. New product launches don’t always need loud marketing. Find newer ways to market your product — whether it's new media formats, fresh storytelling, or unique timing.

Think ROI, not just buzz

The film was made with new actors and a younger production team, which kept production costs low. The music was excellent, but instead of going for one big-name composer, they collaborated with a mix of fresh and seasoned talent. Their lean promotional strategy further saved costs. With a modest budget, the film could still be a hit even at ₹70–80 crore lifetime domestic box office collection, although it did a whopping ₹82 crore in just 3 days.

Marketing Lesson - Be ROI-focused. Whether it’s ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) or campaign costs, always keep the bigger picture in mind. Don’t compromise on quality, but don’t overspend either. Spend smart and keep profits in mind from day one.

Conversations are the new word-of-mouth

The buzz around the film exploded on social media post-release - reels of audiences cheering in theatres, reviews on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), even posts on LinkedIn. It wasn’t a paid marketing activity (at least on the face of it), just genuine audience reactions fuelling the buzz.

Marketing Lesson - Encourage organic conversations. Fuel it if you can. UGC (User-Generated Content) is today’s word-of-mouth. When people talk about your product out of genuine delight, it becomes your most authentic and cost-effective marketing.

Let the product be the hero

Despite minimal promotions, the creators focused on one thing: the product. The story resonates with Gen Zs, students, and young professionals. They matched it with a stellar soundtrack, and it clicked.

Marketing Lesson - You can have fancy ads, big celebrities endorsing your brand, and great packaging, but if your product doesn’t deliver, you won’t go far. A strong product drives repeat use, creates loyalty, and eventually builds a long-term brand.

The final take

Sometimes the best marketing strategy is letting your product do the talking. Saiyaara didn’t just challenge conventional Bollywood promotions - it showed us how great content, lean strategy, and organic conversations can build a blockbuster. As marketers, it’s a reminder to stay focused on what truly matters: understanding your audience, delivering great products, and letting authenticity win the long-term game.