Virat Kohli: The brand, the cricketer, and the enduring legacy

New Delhi:When one talks about cricket and brand value in the same breath, Virat Kohli’s name often comes up as a benchmark. Having first made headlines as the captain of the victorious India U-19 team in Kuala Lumpur, Virat began his professional cricketing journey with grit, ambition, and a strong sense of purpose. Nearly 18 years later, as he steps away from Test cricket, his influence goes beyond the pitch—it extends into the world of brands and endorsements, a space where he has maintained a consistent presence.

A career of endurance and excellence

Virat's cricketing graph is not just one of runs and centuries but also of resilience and comebacks. Like any elite sportsperson, he faced dips in form and public scrutiny, especially during lean patches. Yet each time, he returned stronger, refining his technique and rebuilding confidence. This consistent effort and focus are traits that have been recognised by fans and by brands that value stability and credibility in their ambassadors.

Enduring brand relationships: The MRF example

Over the past two decades, Kohli has been associated with a wide range of brands—from lifestyle and fashion to fitness and FMCG products. One of his longest brand associations has been with MRF Tyres. The MRF logo has featured on his bat through many career milestones, symbolising a partnership built on mutual trust and performance.

Even as he steps away from Test cricket, MRF continues its association with Kohli, as he remains active in the ODI format. This reflects the confidence some brands place in his continued relevance and visibility.

Why brands have always associated with Virat

The question naturally arises: what made Virat Kohli such a regular choice for brands?

At the core of his appeal is authenticity. He has largely remained consistent in his public image—whether in his style of play, his emphasis on fitness, or his life outside cricket. This consistency has helped him connect with a broad audience. His evolution from a young cricketer to a senior team member and public figure has allowed brands to reflect that journey in their campaigns.

He also represents aspiration. His work ethic and discipline resonate with India’s growing middle class and younger audience, who often look for role models that reflect changing values and ambitions.

Unique characteristics that matched brand needs

Virat’s public persona brings together traits that appeal across multiple sectors:

Fitness brands have aligned with his focus on health and training.





Automobile and tech companies have highlighted his association with performance.





Fashion and grooming brands have drawn on his style and popularity.





Financial and insurance firms have connected with his image of consistency and reliability.





He has often moved between roles—sportsperson, team leader, and now a parent—which has made him relatable in different contexts. This versatility has allowed brands to work with him in varied campaigns over time.

As Test Cricket bids adieu to Virat, what about brands?

His retirement from Test cricket has created a noticeable gap in the format, which values long-term consistency and patience—qualities associated with Kohli’s approach. But for brands, this is more a transition than an endpoint.

His continued participation in ODIs and potentially T20s keeps him in the public eye. Also, as with many former athletes, brand value doesn’t end with retirement. Experience and legacy can enhance credibility, as seen in examples like Sachin Tendulkar.

The need for new brand faces

While Virat’s brand story remains relevant, there is a growing effort in the industry to identify and develop newer faces for the future. Cricketers like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant are already becoming visible in this space.

However, it takes time to build a figure with the kind of wide-reaching trust and recognition Kohli commands. Performance alone isn’t enough—personality and consistent public appeal matter too. In this sense, Kohli’s career offers a reference point for the next generation.

Does Virat still hold brand equity?

Yes. Even if some brands explore younger ambassadors, Kohli’s core value proposition—his fitness-oriented lifestyle, strong digital presence, and wide demographic appeal—keeps him in play. His involvement with ventures like Wrogn and One8 also adds to his visibility and engagement beyond mainstream advertising.

He may no longer dominate cricket headlines every day, but Virat Kohli remains a recognisable and relevant figure. While brand priorities may evolve, the association many companies have built with him is likely to remain valuable for some time.